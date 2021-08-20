Dawn Logo

China can contribute to Afghan development: Taliban spokesman

ReutersPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 11:20am
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia on July 9. — Reuters/File

China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media.

The Taliban seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the group's strict interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.

In dealing with the Taliban, an increasingly powerful China may be able to leverage the fact that unlike Russia and the United States, it has not fought in Afghanistan.

"China is a big country with a huge economy and capacity — I think they can play a very big role in the rebuilding, rehabilitation, reconstruction of Afghanistan," Shaheen told CGTN television in an interview late on Thursday.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's meeting with a Taliban delegation in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin last month, he said he hoped Afghanistan could adopt a moderate Islamist policy.

China has cited religious extremism as a destabilising force in its western Xinjiang region and has long worried that Taliban-controlled territory would be used to harbour separatist forces.

N_Saq
Aug 20, 2021 11:40am
Taliban will not allow anyone to use their land to attack any other country except India because China, Pak and Taliban will bring an end to the Indian Union, so that peace can prevail in the region for good. Remember US found peace after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and China, Pak and Taliban will find peace only after the dissolution of the Indian Union. In the media China, Pak and Taliban are making the right noises but behind the scenes they are doing things as they like, smart!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 20, 2021 11:41am
Yes, Pakistan is also very interested to invest money in Afghanistan. But it just needs IMF approval.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 20, 2021 11:45am
No role for India?
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 20, 2021 11:46am
China can do a lot as long as it doesn't dream of taking over Afghanistan. Otherwise it'll receive the same treatment that U.K., U.S. and Russia received. Even an atom bomb can't guarantee victory in Afghanistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Aug 20, 2021 11:52am
This time things look very different. Afganistan could develop very fast. This will also be good for Pakistan economically And politically. India will be left in the cold. If only the sellouts will stop making trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
zebswati
Aug 20, 2021 11:56am
Soviet Union came and went back empty handed, USA came and spend Billions and earned nothing, now only power with money left is China, History tells who ever passed through this land came with loads of valuable and crossed it empty Handed !
Reply Recommend 0
Amer
Aug 20, 2021 12:00pm
The Western and the Indians will be burning with envoy lol. And their supporters in Pakistan will start to spin the narrative to help as usual the West and India.this is the way they get paid and enjoy their life’s and send their kids to study in west.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 20, 2021 12:05pm
Afghanistan importance to China is a lot. Good if China is contributing in economic development of Afghanistan. It is our wish/ desire to have peaceful Afghanistan. We want safe return of refugees to Afghanistan and we have been assured that Afghanistan land will not be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. Afghanistan is our neighbour and brotherly country and we will also like to contribute for the development of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Aug 20, 2021 12:09pm
For USA, UK and India... one slap at a time.!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Salaria Aamir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2021 12:10pm
Off course China will help you, no problem.
Reply Recommend 0

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...