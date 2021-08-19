Dawn Logo

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid (L) gestures as he arrives to hold the first press conference in Kabul on Tuesday. — AFP/File

'Positively different': 5 promises the Taliban have made in Afghanistan and their record on the issues

The Taliban have said they are “committed” to the rights of women and have forgiven all those that fought against them.
AFPPublished 19 Aug, 2021 06:52pm

The Taliban have tried to reassure fearful Afghans — and a wary international community — that this time around they will be “positively different”, but their reputation precedes them and few trust the group.

Here are five promises the Taliban have made — and their record on the issues:

Women will have rights, but... -

The Taliban are “committed” to the rights of women, who will be able to work and study, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

But he stressed at every mention of women that their rights will be determined by Islamic law.

That has always been interpreted by the Taliban's ultra-conservative leadership.

The last time they were in power, from 1996 to 2001, they brutally suppressed women's rights.

Girls were banned from going to school, and women were largely barred from public life — allowed out of the house only when covered head-to-toe in a burqa and accompanied by a male relative.

Women accused of violating these rules were given harsh punishments — including being stoned to death for adultery.

Even after they were toppled by US-led forces in 2001, women suffered similar restrictions in the areas under Taliban control. The militants have threatened and attacked women activists, journalists, MPs and even educators for two decades.

Read | 'Times have changed': some Afghan women defiant as Taliban return

Pardons for all?

The Taliban have insisted that they have forgiven all that fought against them — including government officials, the police and the armed forces.

But many are sceptical because of their record with amnesty announcements, and tens of thousands of Afghans have tried to leave the country since the Taliban victory fearing reprisals.

During their first regime, Taliban fighters killed political opponents and also massacred civilians and religious minorities.

In recent months, the Taliban have been accused of murdering surrendering forces and civilians. The UN human rights chief said there were reports of possible war crimes.

Security for embassies, foreign organisations

The Taliban have tried quickly to reassure foreign governments and organisations that their embassies, offices and personnel are safe — one Russian diplomat said the situation was already better than under the previous administration.

The Taliban, however, have a poor record when it comes to protecting foreign personnel and missions.

In 1996, they entered a United Nations compound where former president Najibullah had been granted refuge, dragged him out to kill him and hang the body from a post.

And two years later, when they captured the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, they raided the Iranian consulate, killing nine diplomats and a journalist.

Read | Will Taliban-II be different from the past?

No use of Afghan soil against other countries

A core point of the troop withdrawal deal Washington signed with the Taliban last year was that they will not allow militant groups to operate out of Afghanistan.

US-led forces toppled the first Taliban regime because it had refused to give up Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The group has stressed that it is going to honour that commitment, reiterating after taking over that other nations will face no threats.

However, a UN Security Council monitoring report released in June said the Taliban and Al Qaeda remain close.

No more drugs

The Taliban have promised that they will end the narcotics industry in Afghanistan, one of the world's hubs for the production and trafficking of drugs such as heroin.

It may take some doing, especially if their new government does not have the same access to financial reserves and foreign aid that have sustained Afghanistan's fragile economy for two decades.

And despite their claims to the contrary, UN monitors say the illicit drugs industry has been one of the biggest sources of revenue for the Taliban, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars, according to estimates published last year.

bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2021 06:56pm
Taliban promise: Sabka sath sabka Vikash But Indian hyper media and Bhaktis keep demonising them
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Aug 19, 2021 07:04pm
If they truly followed Islam they will forgive. However, saying and doing something are two different things.
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Aug 19, 2021 07:14pm
I am surprised by the reaction of International community. They sounds like Taliban have been given Afghanistan in a Plate and they can dictate them how to run the country. Taliban have retaken their homeland defeating the International community in the battle field. Let us not forget this fact. It is very encouraging that they (Taliban) are promising to work with int'l community and they should be extended all support. So they can keep up their promise. President Joe Biden needs Contd
Reply Recommend 0
khan
Aug 19, 2021 07:19pm
read in continuation. Presisent biden deserve praise for making this decision of complete withdrawal. As he said there would never be a good time for withdrawal. He has saved more blood shed of both side. For those who say America has been defeated they are wrong. America can not be defeated. American policy have failed.
Reply Recommend 0
wishful
Aug 19, 2021 07:36pm
Has Taliban ever honored an agreement with Pakistan - nope. Have they ever honored an agreement with anyone - nope.
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 19, 2021 07:37pm
Sugar coated statements but true face will be visible soon once they will deal with real challenges i.e. dissidence, finance, women rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 19, 2021 07:37pm
@khan, Wrong. The common Afghans are fleeing which is an evident sign that Talibans do not enjoy the support of their own countrymen. More correctly they have conquered their own homeland and have imposed themselves on people of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammer
Aug 19, 2021 07:41pm
the only thing pakistan needs to do is ban the afghans from their country...lets afghans stay in their homeland
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Aug 19, 2021 07:42pm
Can someone please also list promises made by US and UN and their track record.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 19, 2021 07:45pm
Yeh, of course {An intelligence briefing for the UN says the Taliban are stepping up the search for "collaborators"} They have license and divine blessing to lie
Reply Recommend 0
