Biden says Taliban now in 'existential crisis'

APPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 06:45pm
"We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest," Joe Biden says, in defense of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the Taliban have not changed but are going through an "existential crisis" about whether they want legitimacy on the global stage as they have taken over Afghanistan.

In an interview on ABC's Good Morning America, Biden said that he’s not sure the Taliban want to be recognised by the international community as being a legitimate government.

He also said that the threat from Al-Qaeda and their affiliate organisations is greater in other parts of the world than it is in Afghanistan, adding that it’s not rational to ignore the looming problems posed by Al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria or East Africa, where he said the threat to the US is significantly greater.

"We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest," Biden said, in defense of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden also pushed back against concerns about the treatment of women and girls in the country, arguing that it’s not sane to try to protect women's rights around the globe through military force.

"Instead, it should be done through diplomatic and international pressure on human rights abusers to change their behavior."

Biden had on Monday warned the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at Kabul airport.

The response to any attack would be “swift and forceful”, Biden had said in a televised address from the White House.

He also defended the US pullout, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict.

“I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces,” he said.

The Taliban had declared the war in Afghanistan over on August 16 after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

“Now it's time to test and prove, now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life,” Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar had said in a video posted on social media.

Comments (14)
Umair - Canada
Aug 19, 2021 06:50pm
US is playing risky game. It is making AFG like Syria and it will spill over Pakistan. US is not talking truth. It is misleading world and doing something else inside AFG. Still US is in full control of AFG.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 19, 2021 06:51pm
Is he hallucinating?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2021 06:52pm
Taliban be like: Sabka sath sabka Vikash But Indian hyper media and Bhaktis keep demonising them
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 19, 2021 06:53pm
in the long run, it will be the US on existential crises. Economic,Political, social or constitutional, as China gains on the US and becomes the only power to contend with. The biggest winner out of US failure in Afghanistan is indeed China.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 19, 2021 06:55pm
Mr President, but the biggest human rights abuses are on the minorities in the chest-thumping biggest 'democracy', especially Kashmir!
Reply Recommend 0
Muhammadtahir jamali
Aug 19, 2021 06:58pm
Mr. Biden, Try to extinguish California fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Mike
Aug 19, 2021 07:04pm
Take it easy dude.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzna
Aug 19, 2021 07:07pm
@bhaRAT©, without votes and approval of people, gender and minority rights..there can never be sabka saath and vikash in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 19, 2021 07:13pm
Taliban will play the same double-game another country has been doing for 40-some years.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Aug 19, 2021 07:15pm
Uncle Sam never learn. After being booted out after 20 years of colossus losses, they have not learned.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Aug 19, 2021 07:18pm
Biden sahib Are you planning to attack East Africa now?
Reply Recommend 0
Morning Star
Aug 19, 2021 07:19pm
Wait a minute... Biden said couple of days ago that America has achieved its objective and there is no chance of terriorism from Afghanistan. He said that he asked Ashraf Ghani to negotiate a peace deal with Taliban but AG failed to do so and ran away.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 19, 2021 07:35pm
Does US is legitimate blaming Taliban after 20 years of war with no visible change in the mindset of Afghans
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 19, 2021 07:44pm
It was time for USA to get out of Afghanistan. Afghanistan was getting use to be a free loader and burden on USA tax payer. The issue is wheather you can take Terrorism out of their minds? The answer is a Big No. Spend US money to strengthen internal security. Fortunately, Pakistan does not have enough money to support Talibans if they develop delusional and destructive mindset as they had it last time.
Reply Recommend 0

