Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

Punjab CM directs police chief to submit final report on woman's assault near Minar-i-Pakistan today

Dawn.com | Imran GabolPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 08:02am
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chairs a meeting at the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Thursday. — Screengrab from Govt of Punjab video
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chairs a meeting at the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Thursday. — Screengrab from Govt of Punjab video

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani to submit a final report on Friday (today) on the assault and harassment of a female TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The IGP presented an initial report to the chief minister during a high-level meeting at the headquarters of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority which reviewed the progress made in the investigation so far.

The chief minister also summoned a meeting tomorrow in connection with the case. On his instructions, a committee was formed to investigate the role of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and look into the responsibility and negligence of PHA officials during the incident and submit a report in this regard.

Terming it a "test case", Buzdar said it should be brought to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

He said the provincial government would ensure dispensation of justice to the victim, adding that those involved in the incident did not deserve any leniency.

He also directed the officials to carry out the investigation in a modern and scientific manner.

During the meeting, IGP Ghani informed the chief minister about the arrests and efforts made to trace the identities of those involved in the incident.

He said the process of identification of suspects by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was underway with the help of videos, adding that some suspects had already been arrested.

A day earlier, the IGP formed a three-member committee, comprising the additional IGP and managing director of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, DIG internal accountability branch and AIG (logistics), to investigate the incident.

According to the terms of reference (ToRs), the committee will look into three questions:

  1. What was the security deployment at the Greater Iqbal Park in view of the large gathering for Independence Day celebrations?
  2. What was the nature and quality of the police response when the incident was happening?
  3. What was the cause of or the justification for delay in the registration of a first information report (FIR)?

The three-member committee will "fix responsibility for any laxity, oversight, commission or omission" by the Lahore police while the incident was happening and afterwards, according to a copy of the order issued by the IGP's office.

FIR registered against hundreds

On Tuesday, the Lorry Adda police had registered a case against nearly 400 suspects for harassing and assaulting the woman at Azadi Flyover.

The incident occurred on August 14 when hundreds of youngsters were celebrating Independence Day at the park. Police moved into action on Tuesday after videos of the episode went viral and sparked an outrage on social media.

Editorial: The trauma and anger among Pakistani women after the mob assault near Minar-i-Pakistan is palpable

In a statement on Wednesday, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through videos of the incident shared on social media, and that a number of photos and videos had been sent to Nadra to ascertain their identities.

CCPO Dogar ordered police to arrest the suspects visible in the video clips and said the culprits would be "traced soon", according to the statement.

"Those who misbehaved with the girl will be dealt with strictly," he was quoted as saying.

Footage was being acquired from Safe City cameras, DHA and TikTok clips, a police official who asked not to be named because the investigation is ongoing told Dawn.com.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, on Wednesday said that "strong and non-bailable clauses" had been added to the FIR.

He added that the chief minister had ordered police to arrest all the culprits "ASAP".

According to the FIR of the incident, the complainant stated that she, along with six companions, was filming a video near Minar-i-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

She said that she and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the crowd. Observing the situation, the park's security guard opened the gate to the enclosure around Minar-i-Pakistan, the FIR quoted her as saying.

"However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

She further stated that her companions were also assaulted. During the struggle, her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken", in addition to a mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs15,000 that he had on his person.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Aug 19, 2021 06:17pm
CM Punjab should have considered the Muharram holidays holidays and should have given a few days more to police for doing a reliable job.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 19, 2021 06:22pm
Sadly there has been no response from PMIK on this shameful act and a bad name to the country. The PM has no face to speak on this matter as he is shameful of his own statement on women clothing a few month back
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 19, 2021 06:27pm
Send ALL behind bars and make sure they never get out.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 19, 2021 06:40pm
there has been so many incidents specially with the Christian community being the target of lynching mob..literary burning the victim or beating them to death.when like-minded people get together, they often end up thinking a more extreme version of what they thought before they started to talk to one another.But nothing could assuage the unconscious fury of our new and tragic understanding, our sense of having been cheated, our fear, for, however we looked for it, we could not find a fit object
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 19, 2021 06:49pm
PM and CM are only automated statement machines.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam
Aug 19, 2021 07:02pm
Women are molested , kids are raped and that’s what we are as a nation . We have never learned a lesson from Zainab tragedy. We have a PM who says women dressing is responsible for men indecent behavior . I heard the other on TV someone saying that that lady was giving flying kisses to people , therefore it looked like that she deserved that kind of behavior . We heard about giving severe punishment to rapists and killers but nothing has happened ever so far .
Reply Recommend 0
khaliq
Aug 19, 2021 07:02pm
Mr. CM please avoid these report drama, ask your police chief to arrest all culprits within one week. Then they will arrest few in one year.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 19, 2021 07:04pm
Pakistani men are known to be passionate lovers of mob hysteria, where they easily let go of their inhibitions and go hog wild. The politicians and clergies use this ugly phenomenon to their advantage.
Reply Recommend 0
Mike
Aug 19, 2021 07:05pm
This is a conspiracy
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Aug 19, 2021 07:06pm
All culprits should be locked up for at least 5 years. Hopefully they and their families will realise the cost of crime. It never pays.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 19, 2021 07:08pm
Why only a day to discover and arrest over 400 culprits in just one day?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Bimar
Aug 19, 2021 07:16pm
All show and tell. Nothing's going to happen; everybody and his uncle knows that.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 19, 2021 07:28pm
No reports. We need action, people should be behind bars ....
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran CHAUDHRY
Aug 19, 2021 07:31pm
It was finally developed in stampede and some of the man pulled her out to prevent her being crushed .this what I predict from circumstances and video.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 19, 2021 07:45pm
Imagine if same happens in PMLN era, by now courts are already demanded CM to PM to even President resignation, as they failed to protect life and dignity of country's daughter, but now all are silent, all is fine, power of one page.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 19, 2021 08:03pm
Make sure the people match the once seen in video. Don’t just catch random people
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Aug 19, 2021 09:41pm
Publicity stunts, they are not interested in changing mindset of society!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Aug 19, 2021 10:25pm
Police thugs should first do legitimate investigations first!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...