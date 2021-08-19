Reports of explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

An explosion has taken place during an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, according to media reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the side of the road.

Senator Sehar Kamran issued a condemnation, calling it a "cracker attack" and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

So far no police or civil administration official has commented on the nature of the incident.

A local Shia leader, Khawar Shafqat, told the Associated Press that the incident took place while the procession was passing through the city's Muhajir Colony neighbourhood.

He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at Ashura processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.