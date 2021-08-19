Dawn Logo

Reports of explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Dawn.com | APPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 03:12pm

An explosion has taken place during an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, according to media reports.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the side of the road.

Senator Sehar Kamran issued a condemnation, calling it a "cracker attack" and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

So far no police or civil administration official has commented on the nature of the incident.

A local Shia leader, Khawar Shafqat, told the Associated Press that the incident took place while the procession was passing through the city's Muhajir Colony neighbourhood.

He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at Ashura processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

ramana
Aug 19, 2021 02:48pm
very sad news
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2021 02:54pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Change
Aug 19, 2021 02:58pm
So sad
Reply Recommend 0
Rafik
Aug 19, 2021 03:03pm
Hope this is not connected with changes next door in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 19, 2021 03:05pm
Terrorism was under control during the tenure of previous govt.while the present govt has failed badly and can only talk while they cant control.All they know is how to blame.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 19, 2021 03:07pm
Truly a shocker. The radicalisation of Pakistan has started ?
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed
Aug 19, 2021 03:09pm
With Taliban coming back in power , sectarian violence will also restart
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 19, 2021 03:10pm
Bahawalnagar town is in Punjab province.
Reply Recommend 0

