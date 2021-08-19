At least 2 killed, 59 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

At least two people were killed and 59 injured — two of them critically — in an explosion targeting an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, Punjab Home Minister Raja Basharat said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, the home minister said that a man hurled a grenade at a procession passing by Jamia Masjid in Muhajir Colony in Bahawalnagar at around 10am, adding that the attacker had been taken into custody.

Basharat said besides the two people killed in the explosion, two of the injured were in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, where all wounded had been shifted.

Rangers have been deployed in the area, while further investigation is underway, he added.

Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said the Counter Terrorism Department had been directed to submit report of the blast after completion of their probe.

Senator Sehar Kamran also issued a condemnation, calling it a "cracker attack" and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

Earlier, videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the road side.

Communications in the area were difficult as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country during the Ashura for security reasons.

Security for processions

Stringent security arrangements were made for processions in small and major cities across the country.

A statement issued by Karachi Police Media Cell today (Thursday) said 6,368 police personnel, three teams of Rapid Response Force and 90 snipers of Special Security Unit had been deployed for the security of the main procession.

As many as 218 processions would be taken out in Karachi on Muharram 10, the press release said, adding that a total of 12,455 security personnel had been deployed across the city. Moreover, more than 1,000 traffic police personnel had been deployed to guide commuters with regards to alternative routes, it said.

In Lahore, at least 46 processions emerged from different areas of city and respective police teams were deployed for security along the routes.

According to city police, as many as 64 inspectors, 121 patrolling officers, while 726 wardens were deployed on different locations as part of a security layer for processions.

A number of other processions are being held in small and major towns and cities across the country.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.