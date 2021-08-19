Dawn Logo

At least 2 killed, 59 injured in explosion during Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar

Imran GabolPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 04:50pm
A Rescue 1122 ambulance rushes to the site of the explosion in Bahawalnagar. - DawnNewsTV screengrab
At least two people were killed and 59 injured — two of them critically — in an explosion targeting an Ashura procession in Bahawalnagar on Thursday, Punjab Home Minister Raja Basharat said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, the home minister said that a man hurled a grenade at a procession passing by Jamia Masjid in Muhajir Colony in Bahawalnagar at around 10am, adding that the attacker had been taken into custody.

Basharat said besides the two people killed in the explosion, two of the injured were in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, where all wounded had been shifted.

Rangers have been deployed in the area, while further investigation is underway, he added.

Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said the Counter Terrorism Department had been directed to submit report of the blast after completion of their probe.

Senator Sehar Kamran also issued a condemnation, calling it a "cracker attack" and prayed for the recovery of those who were injured.

Earlier, videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing towards the site of the incident. They also showed wounded citizens waiting for help by the road side.

Communications in the area were difficult as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country during the Ashura for security reasons.

Security for processions

Stringent security arrangements were made for processions in small and major cities across the country.

A statement issued by Karachi Police Media Cell today (Thursday) said 6,368 police personnel, three teams of Rapid Response Force and 90 snipers of Special Security Unit had been deployed for the security of the main procession.

As many as 218 processions would be taken out in Karachi on Muharram 10, the press release said, adding that a total of 12,455 security personnel had been deployed across the city. Moreover, more than 1,000 traffic police personnel had been deployed to guide commuters with regards to alternative routes, it said.

In Lahore, at least 46 processions emerged from different areas of city and respective police teams were deployed for security along the routes.

According to city police, as many as 64 inspectors, 121 patrolling officers, while 726 wardens were deployed on different locations as part of a security layer for processions.

A number of other processions are being held in small and major towns and cities across the country.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

ramana
Aug 19, 2021 02:48pm
very sad news
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2021 02:54pm
What a grave, gruesome, grim, gross and great tragedy?
Change
Aug 19, 2021 02:58pm
So sad
Rafik
Aug 19, 2021 03:03pm
Hope this is not connected with changes next door in Afghanistan
Abdullah
Aug 19, 2021 03:05pm
Terrorism was under control during the tenure of previous govt.while the present govt has failed badly and can only talk while they cant control.All they know is how to blame.
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 19, 2021 03:07pm
Truly a shocker. The radicalisation of Pakistan has started ?
Jamshed
Aug 19, 2021 03:09pm
With Taliban coming back in power , sectarian violence will also restart
M Emad
Aug 19, 2021 03:10pm
Bahawalnagar town is in Punjab province.
khan
Aug 19, 2021 03:17pm
this is what happens when u continue to praise terrorist
A Shah
Aug 19, 2021 03:19pm
@Jamshed , with taliban coming back in afghanistan TTP and co are being shut down....and facts dont lie when all they point that terrorism has gone down 90% since 2014
Jaykay
Aug 19, 2021 03:20pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , I am sure NYC is very peaceful. We will handle the mess here.
Umair
Aug 19, 2021 03:25pm
Now only one neighbor left that does not want peace in Pakistan.
Brownman
Aug 19, 2021 03:25pm
Taliban takeover Kabul. Now the bombings begin.
