Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2021

Mourners take out processions across Pakistan as nation observes Yaum-i-Ashur

Imtiaz AliPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 01:33pm
Mourners take out a procession Karachi to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Mourners take out a procession Karachi to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

Mourners took out processions country-wide amid tight security arrangements on Thursday, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Muharram 10.

The main procession in Karachi was taken out from Nishtar Park off MA Jinnah Road after a Majlis and had reached Shalimar bus stand till the last update was filed at 10:45am.

According to a route plan issued on Tuesday, the procession will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-i-Shah-i-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road (point a), Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road (point b), Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawaz Mahabat Khanjee Road and then to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

A press release issued by Karachi Police Media Cell today (Thursday) said 6,368 police personnel, three companies of Rapid Response Force and 90 snipers of Special Security Unit had been deployed for the security of the main procession.

As many as 218 processions would be taken out in Karachi on Muharram 10, the press release said, adding that a total of 12,455 security personnel had been deployed across the city.

Moreover, more than 1,000 traffic police personnel had been deployed to guide commuters with regards to alternative routes, it said.

Security arrangements were also made for processions in other major cities, including Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.

PM, president's message

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi urged citizens in their separate messages to ensure compliance with coronavirus standard operating procedures, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier and president also said on the occasion that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain and his companions was a symbol of determination and perseverance.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to pay tribute to Imam Hussain by supporting the truth and thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood.

"Imam Hussain became a symbol of force against falsehood and strength for all movements fighting against tyranny in the times to come," Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying.

The premier urged the nation "not to desist from sacrificing the life for the supremacy of the principles of truth and justice, for which Imam Hussain sacrificed his life".

Meanwhile, the president urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with the teachings of Imam Hussain, the state broadcaster reported.

President Alvi said the nation should "prepare for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country as this path leads to success in the world and hereafter".

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also commemorated the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in a message on Twitter, saying: "The legacy of Imam Hussain Ibn e Ali (R.A) is one that embodies great bravery, determination and grace in the face of tyranny. May his life continue to serve as an example to us all to meet every challenge with the same depth of character, fortitude and courage."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Usman
Aug 19, 2021 01:00pm
So, nothing like Corona exists in this world! specially in Pakistan. Way to go ...
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 19, 2021 01:03pm
Mourners take out precessions across Pakistan as nation observes Yaum-i-Ashua Indeed a chapter in history about the greatest sacrifice the men have ever seen ..I am not against religious freedom..can we sacrifice the mass gathering under the given situation..can we not sacrifice the processions on the main attries of the city ..it creates a lot of hardship for those who have the medical emergencies..It will save a lot of lives..sacrifice is made for others beyond our own personal beliefs....
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 19, 2021 01:15pm
I’m Muslim and I don’t even know all these days in Islam. I’m more worry about Pakistan’s development, economy and education then religion for some reason.
Reply Recommend 0
Sibtain
Aug 19, 2021 01:20pm
@Usman, Don't worry they have done it many times before and nothing happened. So just relax.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali
Aug 19, 2021 01:23pm
Requesting all Pakistani women to stay at home
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 19, 2021 01:30pm
@Malik, you are a genuine Muslim.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
19 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

19 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

HAVING made their way to Kabul like a hot knife through butter, the Afghan Taliban are saying all the right things ...
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...