Taliban announce creation of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, will rule country through council

ReutersPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 03:11pm
Waheedullah Hashimi (C), a senior Taliban commander, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview at an undisclosed location near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on August 17. — Reuters
Waheedullah Hashimi (C), a senior Taliban commander, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview at an undisclosed location near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on August 17. — Reuters

Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban have taken over, while the movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Thursday announced the creation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a tweet.

"[This is the] declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's (Afghanistan's) independence from British rule," he tweeted in Pashto on Thursday.

The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group's decision-making, added in an interview.

How successful that recruitment is remains to be seen. Thousands of soldiers have been killed by Taliban members over the last 20 years, and recently the group targeted US-trained Afghan pilots because of their pivotal role.

The power structure that Hashimi outlined would bear similarities to how Afghanistan was run the last time the Taliban were in power from 1996 to 2001. Then, supreme leader Mullah Omar remained in the shadows and left the day-to-day running of the country to a council.

Akhundzada would likely play a role above the head of the council, who would be akin to the country's president, Hashimi added.

"Maybe his (Akhundzada's) deputy will play the role of 'president'," Hashimi said, speaking in English.

The Taliban's supreme leader has three deputies: Mullah Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of the powerful Haqqani network, and Abdul Ghani Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office in Doha and is one of the founding members of the group.

Many issues regarding how the Taliban would run Afghanistan have yet to be finalised, Hashimi explained, but Afghanistan would not be a democracy.

"There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country," he said. "We will not discuss what type of political system should we apply in Afghanistan because it is clear. It is Sharia law and that is it."

Hashimi said he would be joining a meeting of the Taliban leadership that would discuss issues of governance later this week.

On recruiting soldiers and pilots who fought for the ousted Afghan government, Hashimi said the Taliban planned to set up a new national force that would include its own members as well as government soldiers willing to join.

"Most of them have got training in Turkey and Germany and England. So we will talk to them to get back to their positions," he said.

"Of course we will have some changes, to have some reforms in the army, but still we need them and will call them to join us."

Hashimi said the Taliban especially needed pilots because they had none, while they had seized helicopters and other aircraft in various Afghan airfields during their lightning conquest of the country after foreign troops withdrew.

"We have contact with many pilots," he said. "And we have asked them to come and join, join their brothers, their government. We called many of them and are in search of [others'] numbers to call them and invite them to their jobs."

He said the Taliban expected neighbouring countries to return aircraft that had landed in their territory — an apparent reference to the 22 military planes, 24 helicopters and hundreds of Afghan soldiers who fled to Uzbekistan over the weekend.

Aamir Latif
Aug 19, 2021 12:57pm
It's sensible move for Afghan national cause to bring back trained army and airforce.... Rag tag talibans cannot continue in their role as rag tag soldiers
Reply Recommend 0
UFO
Aug 19, 2021 12:57pm
Good decision. Through uncontrolled democracy, Afghanistan will become an epicentre of civil war. Council system will keep the country together and peaceful.
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Aug 19, 2021 12:58pm
These Taliban should really remove those guns if they want to look normal. If you talk and near you is a gun then clearly it shows what you are.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Aug 19, 2021 01:05pm
Javed Ghamidi sahib has an excellent lecture explaining why a council and definitely not democracy will be the Taliban's way of government. I saw that video yesterday and today I saw this headline on Shura but not democracy as the Taliban's way. Wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 19, 2021 01:07pm
Give Talibans a chance before spreading negative narratives based on unsubstantiated and controversial statements. All defeated parties are surprised their ill prepared strategies and judgements produced adverse results and they are still in shock. This is why anti peace brigade are spreading negative propogandas - be aware of them.
Reply Recommend 0
Kesar
Aug 19, 2021 01:07pm
Very brave man whilst speaking through the barrel of a gun. Follow my brand of religion or you are dead! Bravo.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 19, 2021 01:11pm
Welcome Afghanistan to stone age !!
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 19, 2021 01:15pm
Scary!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 19, 2021 01:16pm
Reality is that any nation where men walk around in Pyjamas never made real self progress - These supreme leaders lack the vision of modernizing.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan Ullah
Aug 19, 2021 01:16pm
Your council is not acceptable to world, democracy would be better option to secure world help and booster economy, let buries the old way of governing Afghanistan, new democratic Afghanistan is a dream of Afghan folks, let make your own army, institutions and specially election commission, let free the women, give women great positions in your government, and don't force them to wear burqa or anything else, burqa should be on choice not by implementation of force, open universities etc..
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 19, 2021 01:18pm
Not much difference here as well, as most of decisions took by cabinet which is kind a Imran's council, while rest are done by presidential order, seems like they are learning from our hybrid module.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 19, 2021 01:20pm
@Justice, "Welcome Afghanistan to stone age !!" As if it was in her Golden Era during US and Nato rule, huh!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 19, 2021 01:21pm
Democracy's real face is financial terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 19, 2021 01:22pm
Taking government by force and uneducated Taliban will ruling the country.for ruling the country first you have to go school then college than university and pass all subjects and get a professional degree.than make a political party and come through Democracy..now you are responsible to run the aeroplane , run the government offices and the security of wealth , life and property of the people.and don't speak pashto language .invent your own Taliban language and because you don't belong to pashtuns .The whole world is against you including 57 Muslim countries.no muslim country is ready to take your refugees.you are coward, cruel and you will lead Afghanistan to stone age again.no body respect Taliban .in every body of eyes Taliban are slaves , looters and rapers .in the name of religion these uneducated Taliban will marry with other girls by force , they will kill and they will loot wealth of the people.if you ask knowledge about religion they don't know .but they know how to kill , marry to other girls by force and to loot and get a power.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Aug 19, 2021 01:23pm
@Kesar, Unlike other leadership, Talibans don't move around with a large security protocol, hence they have to defend themselves against any misadventure.
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 19, 2021 01:23pm
@AAA, this is how it is in large countries, if the USA is considered a flawed democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 19, 2021 01:24pm
Might is right and survival of the fittest.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 19, 2021 01:26pm
Indians ancestors were well aware of these faces.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 19, 2021 01:28pm
@Justice For All , they lack self- evolution and in delusion ignore that time traveled to 21st century. Living in oneś comfort zone of medieval life is pretty easy my friend.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 19, 2021 01:34pm
Loaded guns are the pens of scholarly Taliban/students - always at hand!
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 19, 2021 01:44pm
Presently they will select a council for swift justice system and other decisions, and may go for a Iran like democracy at a later stage.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 19, 2021 01:45pm
What have we supported? No democracy? PMIK loves single party system. Some kind of permanency
Reply Recommend 0
SYED ADNAN SHAFQAT
Aug 19, 2021 01:47pm
Afghans a.k.a Talibans have the right to manage their own country as they like, why they have to follow the prevailing ruling systems....democracy & etc etc....
Reply Recommend 0
LieX
Aug 19, 2021 01:47pm
What I totally don’t understand is the need to have AK 47 all the time. I wonder if they go to loo also with AK 47. Is it also somehow justified via Sharia to carry that gun everywhere. What’s the point?
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Yusuf
Aug 19, 2021 01:47pm
Please revive Afghan Music
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Exposed
Aug 19, 2021 01:48pm
Do we need Big guns to speak about Governance.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Aug 19, 2021 01:48pm
It is absolutely important for the Taliban to promote meritocracy in Afghanistan and encourage the teaching of foreign languages in the country as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 19, 2021 01:59pm
In USA and EU there is lobby democracy! The people don't rule the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 19, 2021 02:02pm
Democracy is not a solution to all problems, especially a corrupt version of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 19, 2021 02:08pm
Effecting rule through council is different than democracy but could provide a better alternative in today's world glutted with false, feign, sham, shame, frail, feeble, futile, feint and fake democracies like India and Israel.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 19, 2021 02:08pm
@Kesar, those who throw away their guns are not in charge anymore. Have you noticed.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 19, 2021 02:09pm
@Observer , China has proved that political stability is more important than popular democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 19, 2021 02:22pm
we must not jump the guns. let the Taliban develop their new dispensation before we form an opinion. and everybody should always look inwards first before commenting on others
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 19, 2021 02:23pm
Good Decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 19, 2021 02:45pm
Afghanistan will be ruled on gun point and one cannot oppose their barbarick rule
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 19, 2021 02:46pm
@Justice, your mr. ‘Chowkidar’ never went to college.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 19, 2021 02:57pm
@Chrís Dăń, don't judge others as you'll be judged too
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 19, 2021 02:59pm
Kalashnikov should move their entire production plant to Afghanistan - that will keep the Taliban busy and content for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Mazhar
Aug 19, 2021 03:12pm
I suppose the Talibans have taken the right decision.Democracy does not suit the Afghan temperament.
Reply Recommend 0

