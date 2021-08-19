Dawn Logo

Taliban escort 150 Indians to Kabul airport for evacuation at midnight

AFPPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 09:21am
Indian nationals prepare to board an Indian military aircraft to be evacuated after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. — AFP
KABUL: Outside the main iron gate of the Indian embassy in Kabul, a group of Taliban fighters waited — armed with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Inside the compound were 150 Indian diplomats and nationals — growing increasingly nervous as they watched news of the Taliban tightening their grip on the capital, which they took a day earlier without a fight. Their position was a precarious one. But the Taliban fighters outside the Indian embassy weren’t there to extract revenge, but rather to escort them to Kabul airport, where a military aircraft was on standby to evacuate them after New Delhi decided to shut its mission.

As the first of nearly two dozen vehicles drove out of the embassy late on Monday, some of the fighters waved and smiled at the passengers — a correspondent among them. One guided them towards the street leading out of the city’s green zone and on the main road to the airport.

The embassy’s decision to ask the Taliban to shepherd the Indians out was made when the fighters closed access to the once heavily fortified neighbourhood after capturing Kabul the previous day.

A quarter of the 200 or so people who had gathered at the foreign mission had already been flown out of Afghanistan before the country’s new leaders took full control of the city.

“When we were evacuating the second group... we faced the Taliban, who refused to allow us to exit the green zone,” said an official who left with Monday’s group.

“We then decided to contact the Taliban and ask them to escort our convoy out.” Two separate pledges of an escort failed to materialise during the day, unnerving the large group bunkered down at the embassy, with one diplomat likening the experience to “house arrest”.

It had been dark for several hours when the cars finally left the compound and embarked on the five-kilometre (three-mile) journey to the airport.

The snail-paced journey took five hours, with passengers passing each minute in constant fear of a potential attack.

Unfamiliar checkpoints had been set up and thousands of people displaced by the war were along the road. At intervals, the Taliban fighters accompanying the Indian convoy jumped out of their own vehicles and aimed their guns at the crowds, forcing them to step back.

One man who appeared to be commanding the troops fired a few rounds in the air to scare back a large group gathered around one intersection. The escort departed once the convoy reached the airport, where American soldiers had taken up positions and were coordinating flights.

After a wait of another two hours, the group boarded a C-17 Indian military transport plane that took off at dawn, landing at an air force base in the west Indian state of Gujarat later that morning.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Shirin Pathare, an Air India employee flown out of Kabul, said as he stepped off the aircraft. “India is paradise.” Another Indian citizen, cradling his two-year-old daughter, recalled the chaos and anxiety of his hasty departure from his office and the city.

“Just hours before I took the flight a group of Taliban visited my workplace,” said the man, declining to give his name. “They were polite but when they went, they took two of our vehicles.

“I immediately knew it was time for me and my family to leave,” he added.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021

Nauman
Aug 19, 2021 09:23am
Send them packing
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 19, 2021 09:32am
All Indian media still call them terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 19, 2021 09:35am
Indian TV anchor:Keeping in view the military might of India Taliban escorted the Indian citizen to the airport out of fear.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 19, 2021 09:42am
Indian media should ashamed on their past propaganda against Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 19, 2021 09:42am
Whaat?? This is not as planned!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ranjit Singh
Aug 19, 2021 09:44am
Going by Pakistan ‘Dossier’, Taliban is helping evacuate 150 terrorists???? Strategic allies are double gaming?
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 19, 2021 09:45am
Finally all terrorists have reached India.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishnu
Aug 19, 2021 09:51am
Modi reaction of using IAF and full force would be swift if Indians were harmed, Taliban knows India don't mess around.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Aug 19, 2021 09:57am
Indians play their cards very well!
Reply Recommend 0
Muzna
Aug 19, 2021 10:02am
Its the same with german, UK, france, american embassy.. all are racing to evacuate and leave.
Reply Recommend 0
MANOJ GUPTA
Aug 19, 2021 10:04am
India is paradise
Reply Recommend 0
Robert Mitts
Aug 19, 2021 10:09am
@Rashid, The Afghans agree with that assessment.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Aug 19, 2021 10:14am
Thank you Dawn for publishing this article. So good to know my countrymen reached home safely.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Aug 19, 2021 10:37am
Taliban was coordinated with talks together with US to protect Indians. India is thankful to US for help and coordinating the flights and passage. US controls Kabul airport.
Reply Recommend 0
Abid Mahmud Ansari
Aug 19, 2021 10:38am
@Jokhio, Yes its Indian's habbit of boasting in front of their audiance.
Reply Recommend 0

