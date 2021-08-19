Dawn Logo

EU, US ‘deeply worried’ about Afghan women, girls

AFPPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 08:41am
Internally displaced Afghan women, who fled from the northern province due to battles between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food being distributed at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 13. — AFP/File
Internally displaced Afghan women, who fled from the northern province due to battles between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, gather to receive free food being distributed at Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 13. — AFP/File

BRUSSELS: The European Union, the United States and 19 other countries issued on Wednesday a joint statement saying they were “deeply worried about Afghan women and girls”, urging the Taliban to ensure their safety.

The statement was released as concerns soared about the Taliban’s return to power after their 1996-2001 rule that prevented Afghan women from working or studying, or travelling without a male “guardian”.

“We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement,” the joint statement said.

“We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection. Afghan women and girls, as all Afghan people, deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard,” it added.

The EU’s European Commission’s initial statement showed the list of signatories alongside it and the US as: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal and Switzerland. It later updated its online version of the statement to add Britain.

The signatories said they would closely watch to see how “any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last 20 years”.

The statement came as Western countries conducted evacuation flights out of Kabul for their nationals and for Afghans who helped them during the last two decades.

Since seizing power on the weekend in a lightning advance that took the US and its allies by surprise, the Taliban say they will behave differently this time around, and have pledged to respect women’s rights “in accordance with the principles of Islam”.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021

Fastrack
Aug 19, 2021 08:57am
As per Afghan Ambassador, your tout Ghani took away $160 million with him. Please recover, spend on Afghan "women and girls".
Reply Recommend 0
Arif
Aug 19, 2021 08:58am
US and EU should worry about their own female population.
Reply Recommend 0

