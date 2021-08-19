Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

Seminary principal, teacher booked for torturing, sexually assaulting student in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 08:04am
According to the first information report (FIR), the victim’s father said his daughter had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years. — Reuters/File
According to the first information report (FIR), the victim’s father said his daughter had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The principal and a female instructor of a seminary were booked by Pirwadhai police after a student accused them of sexually assaulting and torturing her.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim’s father said his daughter had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years. He said he received a phone call from the management, requesting him to pick up his daughter as she had fainted.

The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed him that the seminary principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. The suspect had also been telling the victim that if she told anyone about what he had been trying to do, he would kill her.

The FIR stated that one of the teachers of the seminary took the victim into the principal’s room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was subjected to torture by both the teacher and principal.

The victim’s father said that she was also given a medicine, following which she fainted and does not remember what happened to her afterwards.

When the police investigating officer was contacted, he confirmed that none of the accused had been arrested so far. Medical examination of the victim was conducted to ascertain whether she was subjected to torture. “The real circumstances under which the girl was subjected to torture will only be known after the forensic laboratory report is received,’ he said.

In another incident, a girl alleged that she was raped by one of her class mates, who has also been blackmailing her.

She said in the FIR that she was trapped by one of her class fellows on the pretext of joint studies and taken to a house where she was given a drink that made her lose consciousness.

She said after she fainted she was raped.

She further alleged that the suspect threatened to upload her videos and pictures on social media, adding that she was raped several times by the suspect who also extorted money from her.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...