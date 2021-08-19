Seminary principal, teacher booked for torturing, sexually assaulting student in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The principal and a female instructor of a seminary were booked by Pirwadhai police after a student accused them of sexually assaulting and torturing her.

According to the first information report (FIR), the victim’s father said his daughter had been studying at the seminary since the last seven years. He said he received a phone call from the management, requesting him to pick up his daughter as she had fainted.

The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed him that the seminary principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. The suspect had also been telling the victim that if she told anyone about what he had been trying to do, he would kill her.

The FIR stated that one of the teachers of the seminary took the victim into the principal’s room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was subjected to torture by both the teacher and principal.

The victim’s father said that she was also given a medicine, following which she fainted and does not remember what happened to her afterwards.

When the police investigating officer was contacted, he confirmed that none of the accused had been arrested so far. Medical examination of the victim was conducted to ascertain whether she was subjected to torture. “The real circumstances under which the girl was subjected to torture will only be known after the forensic laboratory report is received,’ he said.

In another incident, a girl alleged that she was raped by one of her class mates, who has also been blackmailing her.

She said in the FIR that she was trapped by one of her class fellows on the pretext of joint studies and taken to a house where she was given a drink that made her lose consciousness.

She said after she fainted she was raped.

She further alleged that the suspect threatened to upload her videos and pictures on social media, adding that she was raped several times by the suspect who also extorted money from her.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021