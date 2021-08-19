Drone-like device over Banigala, Bhara Kahu keeps police on their toes

RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies were alerted and a search operation was launched after a drone-like device was sighted in Banigala and Bhara Kahu areas on Wednesday.

According to sources, the device was seen in the sky around the prime minister’s residence and other important buildings in the area.

The search operation was launched after the emergency police informed Bhara Kahu and Banigala police that a “drone-like” object was seen in the sky in their jurisdictions.

When Station House Officer Inspector Tipu Sultan was contacted, he confirmed that some object was spotted in the sky in Banigala and subsequently a search operation was launched.

“Police continued searching for a long time but nothing was found,” he said.

Bhara Kahu police was also involved in the search which continued for more than two hours.

A police official from Bhara Kahu also confirmed that they had received a similar call last night but nothing was found by police.

Law enforcement had already been placed on high alert in the capital due to the security situation across the country.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021