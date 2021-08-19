Dawn Logo

Drone-like device over Banigala, Bhara Kahu keeps Islamabad police on their toes

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 10:45am
This file photo shows the front lawn of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala mansion. ─ Mohammad Ali/White Star
RAWALPINDI: Law enforcement agencies were alerted and a search operation was launched after a drone-like device was sighted in Banigala and Bhara Kahu areas on Wednesday.

According to sources, the device was seen in the sky around the prime minister’s residence and other important buildings in the area.

The search operation was launched after the emergency police informed Bhara Kahu and Banigala police that a “drone-like” object was seen in the sky in their jurisdictions.

When Station House Officer Inspector Tipu Sultan was contacted, he confirmed that some object was spotted in the sky in Banigala and subsequently a search operation was launched.

“Police continued searching for a long time but nothing was found,” he said.

Bhara Kahu police was also involved in the search which continued for more than two hours.

A police official from Bhara Kahu also confirmed that they had received a similar call last night but nothing was found by police.

Law enforcement had already been placed on high alert in the capital due to the security situation across the country.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2021

Comments (12)
Azaad Insaan
Aug 20, 2021 08:18am
Aliens came to take his advice?
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Aug 20, 2021 08:26am
may be the pigeon returned
Reply Recommend 0
Sharmajee
Aug 20, 2021 08:40am
Are you sure it wasn't a pigeon?
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Aug 20, 2021 08:58am
Is this a joke? Why did they not detect and destroy the unidentified object immediately?
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Aug 20, 2021 09:00am
Indians spying?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 20, 2021 09:01am
Not drones like these were drones--- American drones
Reply Recommend 0
Queen
Aug 20, 2021 09:04am
@Azaad Insaan, No they came to check he is still in Pakistan unlike others who fled for London.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim Raza
Aug 20, 2021 09:10am
I wonder what can our police do, if they even spot an flying object? they can hardly do anything to objects on roads...
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 20, 2021 09:23am
What could they have done against a flying drone ? Shoot it down
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 20, 2021 09:23am
@Azaad Insaan, or to “probe” him
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Aug 20, 2021 09:51am
Shoot it down immediately. Security should not be compromised.
Reply Recommend 0
mK
Aug 20, 2021 10:45am
@Azaad Insaan, our PM knows more about their culture
Reply Recommend 0

