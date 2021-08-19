Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 19, 2021

'Deep-rooted prejudice': Pakistan strongly condemns tear gas shelling on Muharram procession in IoK

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 19, 2021 - Updated August 19, 2021 12:07am
A Kashmiri Shia Muslim holds a religious banner as he stands amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in central Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday. — AP/File
A Kashmiri Shia Muslim holds a religious banner as he stands amid tear gas smoke fired by Indian policemen during a Muharram procession in central Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir, on Tuesday. — AP/File

Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the Indian forces' use of tear gas to disperse a "peaceful Muharram procession" in occupied Kashmir a day earlier.

On Tuesday, police in Srinagar fired tear gas and warning shots to disperse members of the Shia Muslim community who wanted to participate in processions marking the month of Muharram. They also detained dozens of people.

Government forces also used batons to beat journalists covering the procession, according to a local reporter.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office said the Indian government's restrictions on processions during Muharram represented a "complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice [...] for the sentiments of the Muslims" in Indian occupied Kashmir.

It termed the restrictions a "flagrant violation" of Kashmiris' fundamental right to freely practise their religion.

The Foreign Office said India needed to realise that it could not break the will of the Kashmiri people to struggle for their right to self-determination through "oppression, intimidation and systematic violation of fundamental rights".

Pakistan called upon the international community, United Nations and other human rights organisations to take notice of the "brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms" of the people in Indian-occupied Kashmir which was a violation of international law and conventions, the statement further said.

A day earlier, IoK's Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that "we respect the religious sentiments and practices of all, but at the same time, it is also our joint responsibility to defeat the ill designs of vested interests who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere."

Muharram is among the holiest months for Shia Muslims across the world and includes large processions in which people recite elegies to mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson. The mourning reaches its peak on Ashura, the 10th day of the month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Muharram procession in IoK turned violent last year as Indian forces fired shotgun pellets to disperse crowds, injuring dozens.

Some main Muharram processions have been banned in Indian-occupied Kashmir since 1989 when the locals demanded the region's independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Aid and debt
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Aid and debt

The fact that aid is for the giver and not the taker is proven in the methods that have been used for its disbursal.
Two steps back
18 Aug 2021

Two steps back

Remaking Afghanistan was always an imperial illusion.
Wars lost and won
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Wars lost and won

It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.

Editorial

Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...
Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...