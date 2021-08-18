Exiled Ghani says supports Taliban-Karzai talks

Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president who fled the country following a Taliban takeover, said on Wednesday that he supported talks between the Taliban and top former government officials, and that he was “in talks to return” home after seeking refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

“I support the government initiative of ongoing negotiations with Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai. I want the success of this process,” he said in a video message — his first appearance since fleeing the country for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Ghani said he had left Kabul to prevent bloodshed and denied reports he took large sums of money with him as he departed the presidential palace.

Ghani has been bitterly criticised by former ministers for leaving the country suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.

“If I had stayed, I would be witnessing bloodshed in Kabul,” he said in the video streamed on Facebook.

He left on the advice of government officials, he added.

