UAE says hosting Ashraf Ghani, his family 'on humanitarian grounds'

AP | AFP | Dawn.comPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 07:48pm
Ashraf Ghani had fled Afghanistan on Aug 15 just as the Taliban approached Kabul. — AFP/File
Ashraf Ghani had fled Afghanistan on Aug 15 just as the Taliban approached Kabul. — AFP/File

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it had "welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds".

It remained unclear whether Ghani flew directly to the UAE or was at another location since he left Kabul on Sunday, just as the Taliban approached Kabul.

The statement carried by the UAE's state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country.

It quoted the country's Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

At the time of fleeing the country on Sunday, Ghani had said he was leaving to “prevent a flood of bloodshed”, as the Taliban entered the capital, capping a lightning offensive across the country.

Ghani had said he believed “countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed” if he had stayed behind.

“The Taliban have won [...] and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen,” he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

“They are now facing a new historical test. Either they will preserve the name and honour of Afghanistan or they will give priority to other places and networks,” he had added.

Initially he did not say where he had travelled to, but leading Afghan media group Tolo News suggested he had gone to Tajikistan.

'Fled with bags full of cash'

Meanwhile, the Russian emba­ssy in Kabul had on Monday said that Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in.

“As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan,” Nikita Ishche­nko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,” he was quoted as saying.

The Taliban had declared the war in Afghanistan over on August 16 after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul.

“Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years,” Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, had told Al Jazeera TV.

Afghan War
World

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2021 07:52pm
Birds of the feathers, always flock together.
Reply Recommend 0
Surgical Strike
Aug 18, 2021 07:54pm
Arab countries have a history of harboring the corrupts and the cowards
Reply Recommend 0
wishful
Aug 18, 2021 07:55pm
No surprise - Arabs have never had qualms about hosting wealthy crooks - they are as bad as the UK.
Reply Recommend 0
WASEEM MALIK
Aug 18, 2021 07:55pm
UAE? No shame protecting a corrupt Afghan puppet leader?
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 18, 2021 07:56pm
Great gesture. Please take One Million Afghans as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Aug 18, 2021 07:56pm
typical Afghan coward!
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 18, 2021 07:59pm
I request UAE govt to help him count the money he carried while fleeing the country. Even in a chaos, he didn't forget the money. True leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
Aug 18, 2021 08:00pm
it was said (or rumoured) that Ashraf Ghani had the nationality of the US. If so, why did he not go there UAE giving him asylum is strange
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Aug 18, 2021 08:01pm
Is UAE parking his stolen cash too!
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 18, 2021 08:02pm
That’s ok but please return the money that he pocketed before leaving, that is Afghan people money
Reply Recommend 0
erum
Aug 18, 2021 08:03pm
It is in line with traditions We all need to be merciful
Reply Recommend 0
Aamer Raza
Aug 18, 2021 08:03pm
Who is saying "humanitarian grounds".
Reply Recommend 0
Engr Nasir
Aug 18, 2021 08:03pm
UAE eying on looted money which will be stored in their banks. Black money boack country. Where is FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Aug 18, 2021 08:04pm
‘Humanitarian grounds’ means he has plane load of dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
erum
Aug 18, 2021 08:04pm
The helicopter full of cash though should be returned to Afghanistan As well as 80% of the $2 trillion dollars that is likely to be outside Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 18, 2021 08:08pm
UAE is not on Islamic track that is why they Hosting Ghani's Family.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 18, 2021 08:12pm
This guy was so corrupt following the footsteps of great Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 18, 2021 08:13pm
It means UAE will get 4 cars fully loaded with $cash and helicopter too again loaded with cash as a permanant residence fee on "humanitarian grounds" from Ghani. A great" humanitarian" deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 18, 2021 08:14pm
UAE has been traitor day one! Just needs his cash!
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Aug 18, 2021 08:15pm
Coward of the first order. Running away like a jackal, in the dead of the night with cash, leaving the hapless country to the vultures. Hell has no place for Ghani.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 18, 2021 08:17pm
Recovering the money from this fugitive should be top priority, he will spend that money with the Indian terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
naji
Aug 18, 2021 08:23pm
Please send him back to Kabul, to face the trails in the court of law.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 18, 2021 08:24pm
ghani's stay in UAE may have been arranged by the US. he will eventually fly to the US
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 18, 2021 08:25pm
Wow New house off corrupt leaders UAE Before Britain
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 18, 2021 08:25pm
UAE is a safe heaven for the dictators and their corrupt money.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 18, 2021 08:25pm
Reward for all the investments Ghani made in UAE by looting the wealth of Afghans.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 18, 2021 08:26pm
All thieves can only find safe heaven in the UAE or the UK. Ishaq Dar, NS, Zardari et al and others have all stashed their looted cash in both countries
Reply Recommend 0
CS
Aug 18, 2021 08:28pm
UAE loves $ and is now run by Israel anyways. Humanitarian ground coming from UAE is a joke for someone who have lived in middle east. Never heard of that for Palestine! Naa Issa pir, naa Moosa pir, sab sey barah hey paisa pir! How come UAE is not on FATF radar for assisting money launderers?
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 18, 2021 08:28pm
Okay asylum on humanitarian ground but he thieved helicopter full of money where is that? It belongs to poor Afghans returning same would be more humanitarian
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 18, 2021 08:29pm
Meanwhile, the Russian emba­ssy in Kabul had on Monday said that Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in. All the loot should be returned to Afghan people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Aug 18, 2021 08:30pm
UAE and London have become safe heavens for public money looters/ thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 18, 2021 08:36pm
Only Ghani, or his boxes full of money and cars too he took with him ?
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 18, 2021 08:37pm
UAE was ordered by the big boss.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Aug 18, 2021 08:39pm
Let him rot there but the UAE govt. must return all the cash he took with him while fleeing because this belongs to people of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A K Islam
Aug 18, 2021 08:40pm
Most of Afghan leaders present and past are bunch of crooks including Hamid Karzai. Same with Pakistan, like Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 18, 2021 08:41pm
Just because of his black money, UAE sheiks will build relationships with him just for black money which he have million dollars
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 18, 2021 08:41pm
Pakistani dictator Musharraf is also in UAE.
Reply Recommend 0

