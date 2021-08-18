Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2021

Lahore Police tracing suspects who assaulted woman near Minar-e-Pakistan through videos, photos: CCPO

Imran GabolPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 07:17pm
The woman was assaulted on August 14 when hundreds of youngsters were celebrating the Independence Day near Minar-e-Pakistan. — Reuters/File
The woman was assaulted on August 14 when hundreds of youngsters were celebrating the Independence Day near Minar-e-Pakistan. — Reuters/File

Lahore Police are tracing the hundreds of suspects who assaulted and harassed a female TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day, the city's police chief said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the suspects were being identified through videos of the incident shared on social media, and that a number of photos and videos had been sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to ascertain their identities.

On Tuesday, the Lorry Adda police had registered a case against nearly 400 suspects for harassing and assaulting the woman at Azadi Flyover.

The incident occurred on August 14 when hundreds of youngsters were celebrating Independence Day at the park. Police moved into action on Tuesday after videos of the episode went viral and sparked an outrage on social media.

CCPO Dogar ordered police to arrest the suspects visible in the video clips and said the culprits would be "traced soon", according to the statement.

"Those misbehaved with the girl will be dealt with strictly," he was quoted as saying.

Footage is being acquired from Safe City cameras, DHA and TikTok clips, a police official who asked not to be named because the investigation is ongoing told Dawn.com. He said at least 10 suspects had been identified and would be apprehended soon, adding that more suspects would be identified soon.

On Wednesday, Lahore Police also issued an appeal to the public to help identify and arrest the suspects involved in the incident.

The appeal issued by Lahore Police to arrest the suspects.
The appeal issued by Lahore Police to arrest the suspects.

The FIR was registered under Sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, on Wednesday said that "strong and non-bailable clauses" had been added to the FIR.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had ordered police to arrest all the culprits "ASAP".

Meanwhile, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally spoken to the Punjab inspector general of police about the incident. "Police is catching all culprits involved in [the] manhandling of female TikToker in Lahore," he tweeted.

Public figures, including politicians and celebrities, renewed their calls for the protection of women in Pakistan following the incident.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif said he was "deeply disturbed" by the harassment incident. "What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that [the] malaise is deep-rooted."

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar also found the incident very disturbing. "There needs to be serious introspection of the causes of this ugly face of society," he said, adding that "women cannot be left feeling insecure."

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht strongly condemned the assault, saying "the full might of the government will come down" upon those involved in it.

Attacked by hundreds

According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, the complainant stated that she, along with six companions, was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

She said that she and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the crowd. Observing the situation, the park's security guard opened the gate to the enclosure around Minar-e-Pakistan, the FIR quoted her as saying.

"However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

She further stated that her companions were also assaulted. During the struggle, her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken", in addition to a mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs15,000 that he had on his person.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added.

The latest incident comes amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan, following the murders of Noor Mukadam and Quratul Ain in July.

In the same month, a video went viral on social media in which six men were seen harassing a couple in Islamabad. The men held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip and then beat them up. Moreover, they also abused the couple verbally and physically by doing vulgar acts.

Four of the suspects were later arrested.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Aug 18, 2021 07:08pm
400+ Suspects.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Aid and debt
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Aid and debt

The fact that aid is for the giver and not the taker is proven in the methods that have been used for its disbursal.
Two steps back
18 Aug 2021

Two steps back

Remaking Afghanistan was always an imperial illusion.
Wars lost and won
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Wars lost and won

It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.

Editorial

Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...
Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...