Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2021

At least 3 killed as Taliban violently disperse rare protest in Jalalabad days after takeover

AP | ReutersPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 09:35pm
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18. — AP
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 18. — AP

At least three people were killed as the Taliban violently broke up a protest in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, quashing a rare public show of dissent even as they met with Afghan officials from the Western-backed government they toppled.

Witnesses said the deaths in Jalalabad took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the capital on the main road to Pakistan.

There were also more than a dozen people injured after the Taliban opened fire on protesters in the eastern city, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.

Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment.

Video footage showed the Taliban firing into the air and attacking people with batons to disperse the crowd. Babrak Amirzada, a reporter for a local news agency, said he and a TV cameraman from another agency were beaten by the Taliban as they tried to cover the unrest.

Video footage shot by Pajhwok Afghan News, a local news agency, showed protesters in the city who were carrying the Afghan flag fleeing with the sound of gunshots in the background.

“There were some troublemakers who wanted to create issues for us,” a Taliban member present in Jalalabad at the time of the incident told Reuters. “These people are exploiting our relaxed policies,” he said.

The group's every action in its sudden sweep to power is being watched closely. The Taliban insist they have changed and won’t impose the same draconian restrictions they did when they last ruled Afghanistan — all but eliminating women’s rights, carrying out public executions and harbouring Al Qaeda in the years before the 9/11 attacks.

But many Afghans remain deeply sceptical, and the violent response to Wednesday’s protest could only fuel their fears. Thousands are racing to the airport and borders to flee the country. Many others are hiding inside their homes, fearful after prisons and armouries were emptied during the group's blitz across the country.

Opposition figures gather

Meanwhile, videos from the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, a stronghold of the Northern Alliance militias that allied with the US against the Taliban in 2001, appeared to show potential opposition figures gathering there. It’s in the only province that hasn’t yet fallen to the Taliban.

Those figures include members of the deposed government — Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who asserted on Twitter that he is the country’s rightful president and Defence Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi — as well as Ahmad Massoud, the son of the slain Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud. It’s unclear if they intend to challenge the Taliban, who seized most of the country in a matter of days last week.

Intra-Afghan negotiations

The Taliban, meanwhile, pressed ahead with their efforts to form an “inclusive, Islamic government”.

They have been holding talks with former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government.

Mohammad Yusof Saha, a spokesman for Karzai, said preliminary meetings with Taliban officials would facilitate eventual negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban political leader, who returned to the country this week.

Karzai and Abdullah met on Wednesday with Anas Haqqani, a senior leader in a powerful Taliban faction. The US branded the Haqqani network a terrorist group in 2012, and its involvement in a future government could trigger international sanctions.

Amid the uncertainty, thousands of Afghans have tried to flee the country in recent days, and the US and its allies have struggled to manage a chaotic withdrawal from the country.

Citizens trying to flee

Hundreds of people were outside the airport early on Wednesday. The Taliban demanded to see documents before allowing the rare passenger inside. Many of the people outside did not appear to have passports, and each time the gate opened even an inch, dozens tried to push through. The Taliban fired occasional warning shots to disperse them.

In Kabul, groups of Taliban fighters carrying long guns patrolled a well-to-do neighbourhood that is home to many embassies as well as mansions of the Afghan elite.

The Taliban have promised to maintain security, but residents say groups of armed men have been going door to door inquiring about Afghans who worked with the Americans or the deposed government. It’s unclear if the gunmen are Taliban or criminals posing as militants.

Another Taliban promise being closely watched is their vow to prevent Afghanistan from again being used as a base for planning terrorist attacks. That was enshrined in a 2020 peace deal with the Trump administration that paved the way for the drawdown of American troops, the last of whom are supposed to leave at the end of the month.

When the Taliban were last in power, they sheltered Osama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda group, which carried out the September 11, 2001, attacks. US officials fear Al Qaeda and other groups could reconstitute themselves in Afghanistan now that the Taliban are back in power.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban blew up a statue depicting Abdul Ali Mazari, a militia leader killed by the Taliban in 1996, when the group seized power from rival warlords.

Mazari was a champion of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazara minority — Shias who were persecuted under the Sunni Taliban’s earlier rule. The act further raised concerns about whether the Taliban would make good on their promises, including not seeking revenge on those who have opposed them.

Economic challenges

In a sign of the difficulties any future Afghan government will face, the head of Afghanistan’s central bank said the country’s supply of physical US dollars is “close to zero”.

Afghanistan has some $9 billion in reserves, Ajmal Ahmady tweeted, but most are held outside the country, with some $7bn held in US Federal Reserve bonds, assets and gold.

Ahmady said the country did not receive a planned cash shipment amid the Taliban offensive.

“The next shipment never arrived,” he wrote. “Seems like our partners had good intelligence as to what was going to happen.”

He said the lack of US dollars will likely lead to a depreciation of the local currency, the afghani, hurting the country’s poor. Afghans have been lining up outside ATM machines for days, with many pulling out their life savings.

Ahmady said the Taliban will struggle to access the country’s reserves because of international sanctions.

The “Taliban won militarily — but now have to govern,” he wrote. “It is not easy.”

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (58)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Seedoo
Aug 18, 2021 06:35pm
Taliban 2.0 may be slightly better and more user friendly than 1.0, but underlying software remains the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Aug 18, 2021 06:35pm
Slowly they will establish their rule. If it is successful, then Pakistan should also do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 18, 2021 06:37pm
Let Taliban handle government now. West and India must stop interfering! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Aug 18, 2021 06:40pm
They are delivering on the peace they promised. Anyone surprised? Not me..
Reply Recommend 0
Mariyum
Aug 18, 2021 06:42pm
Blood shed by NATO or Taliban, Afghanistan is always bleeding
Reply Recommend 0
su
Aug 18, 2021 06:46pm
So, Taliban is showing its true colors now - imposing will on people by shooting them dead !
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 18, 2021 06:50pm
The way the story is told, it looks as if content is being created to discredit the Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Dost
Aug 18, 2021 06:50pm
@Ahsan Gul, Also Pakistan should not interfere. This is new Taliban. They will also spread good governance to Pakistan. Wait and let them establish their regime.
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Aug 18, 2021 06:53pm
Please stop yellow journalism
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Khan
Aug 18, 2021 06:54pm
People should remain calmn for while. Those who thing taliban can be throw back are living in fool paradise. it will be again ongoing war. let reconcillation complete. Both flags are nice.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 18, 2021 06:57pm
If the USA is sincere with the people of Afghanistan, they will release the accounts the froze. Let’s see.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Aug 18, 2021 06:58pm
Not a big deal don't forget that 5 people died to Arial Firing of US troops st kabul airport
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 18, 2021 07:03pm
To avoid the threat of terrorism both India and the West should allow the Taliban to form and run the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 18, 2021 07:08pm
Without money how can they run the country?! Then USA and EU will say "they are no good". Usual method!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Aug 18, 2021 07:17pm
why would they tolerate the previous flag?
Reply Recommend 0
AK
Aug 18, 2021 07:18pm
Taliban taking a page from India's handling of the Farmers' March.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 18, 2021 07:18pm
I like their uniform.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 18, 2021 07:19pm
@Dost, Brotherens indeed.
Reply Recommend 0
ecarus
Aug 18, 2021 07:22pm
Prime minister Imran Khan yesterday praised the Talibans, who freed the Afghans from "slavery." What.s now?
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 18, 2021 07:22pm
What if Taliban also rules Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 18, 2021 07:24pm
Very sad but the report avoids talking about the 7 afghans shot dead by Americans at the Kabul airport. Are the atrocities of the west ok and Taliban's are not?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 18, 2021 07:25pm
This is the true face of Taliban. Those who are cheering the Taliban’s overthrow of the government should think how they would react if they were in the position of the poor Afghan citizens. Sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 18, 2021 07:33pm
These coward mullahs think they’re some kind of commandos look at the photo. Cowards run away at the sight of a US Apache.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 18, 2021 07:35pm
@Ahsan Gul, and sit idly by. You may be asking too much.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash from the West
Aug 18, 2021 07:37pm
@Dost, If you like their rule and way of life, please move to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Aug 18, 2021 07:38pm
The 12th century Afghanistan welcomes you.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 18, 2021 07:39pm
@F Nawaz, all news is gathered, processed & disseminated by Western news agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
janan
Aug 18, 2021 07:39pm
People should avoid confrontation or making a unnecessary sense, this is a high time .. Taliban's are coming from a long and tiring fight against the Afghanistan evading forces. They also need a break
Reply Recommend 0
CS
Aug 18, 2021 07:41pm
US/India actors trying to create a scene. They cannot see peaceful transition.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2021 07:43pm
When the going gets tough and the operations get rough, only the toughest and roughest get going.
Reply Recommend 0
Dara
Aug 18, 2021 07:44pm
Poor Afghans . In a matter of a couple of days are being shot by both the US Army and the Talibans.
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Aug 18, 2021 07:45pm
The mask is gone. Coming soon for yall too.
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Aug 18, 2021 07:45pm
Mask gone and don’t crow too much yall. This is ur future.
Reply Recommend 0
LieX
Aug 18, 2021 07:47pm
@F Nawaz, they are giving the credit to Taliban for shooting whoever doesn’t agree. What more credit do you need. :-) Or maybe these people died simply from fear of Taliban instead of bullet.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 18, 2021 07:47pm
Afghanistan Independence day? But we are taught that Afghanistan has never been under any kind of occupation. So, were we brain washed?
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Shah
Aug 18, 2021 07:48pm
Taliban need to show and prove to the people of Afghanistan that they can put their country on the right track, towards progress and prosperity.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Aug 18, 2021 07:50pm
Proved :- No good or bad , Terrorists always terrorists
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 18, 2021 07:51pm
The Taliban have promised to maintain security, but residents say groups of armed men have been going door to door inquiring about Afghans who worked with the Americans or the deposed government. This is to pick CIA and Blackwater operatives left behind to create trouble.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 18, 2021 07:53pm
No good signs. Killing protesters is not a positive start.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 18, 2021 07:55pm
None of the international news outlet jumping in Afghanistan to directly cover what actually the Taliban is doing. We are hearing asserted news only.
Reply Recommend 0
Surgical Strike
Aug 18, 2021 08:00pm
@Arora, These same Mullahs handled 56 countries at the same time, forced the Americans to run. Yes they are commandos and you are about to find that out soon if you know what I mean
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Aug 18, 2021 08:00pm
Here we go again.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Aug 18, 2021 08:00pm
Snake does not stop biting
Reply Recommend 0
Adam khan (Canada)
Aug 18, 2021 08:03pm
@Arora, what have you been smoking? Who is running out of country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Aug 18, 2021 08:08pm
@Arora, Actually they did not flee. It was Indian supported , Columbia PhD who rushed out in panic loaded with money and in a Bollywood gangster style.
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed Khan
Aug 18, 2021 08:15pm
Afghans will never be wise after the event.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 18, 2021 08:15pm
The Talibans persons are fighters and not police. They are trying to organize. It is better not to protest, instead work with them to organize civil administration.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Aug 18, 2021 08:18pm
Taliban could be good for Pakistan as well, they may be better than IK. Hopefully we will see them in government in 4-5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
A4
Aug 18, 2021 08:18pm
Let us see how it unfolds. Violence will escalate before peace prevails. Stone Age looming in Afg.
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Aug 18, 2021 08:21pm
So, one guy said there were 1 dead, the next said there were 2 dead then third one said there were 4 dead and so on. This is called fake news. The Western countries will now use this media warfare on Taliban. The Western media is the master of creating propaganda against its enemies and that is how they control and pressure countries. The West lost in the battlefield, so now they have started the media war. Remember media is the veritable arm of the Western country's intelligence agencies.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajiv Ranjan
Aug 18, 2021 08:24pm
@Seedoo, May be, hardware remains the same, software is a newer version. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Aug 18, 2021 08:24pm
Without a doubt, along with the 3000 or so US Service men and women that flew into Kabul to, ostensibly, help evacuate American Embassy staff and their families and support personnel, including collaborating Afghans, may be some CIA and other operatives sent in to stir up trouble for the Talibans, by inciting demonstrations, and ''mini uprisings" to prove that not all is well under the Talibans by tempting the Talibans to react violently to demonstration to show to the world, their cruelties.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Aug 18, 2021 08:33pm
Talibans showings now theirs real characters
Reply Recommend 0
masood hussain
Aug 18, 2021 08:37pm
Taliban are more softer than past.But enough is enough.People should understand their problems.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 18, 2021 08:40pm
@Seedoo, Visit Hongkong, Kashmir, Palestine etc..
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 18, 2021 08:49pm
Pakistan should not make the mistake as before and not support Taliban until they prove they have changed
Reply Recommend 0
Gautam
Aug 18, 2021 08:49pm
How are you calling this a ‘rare’ incident?The Taliban has been in power for 3 days.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 18, 2021 08:52pm
@Skeptic 2, as a Pakistani, I want to wait for taliban to prove themselves.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Aid and debt
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Aid and debt

The fact that aid is for the giver and not the taker is proven in the methods that have been used for its disbursal.
Two steps back
18 Aug 2021

Two steps back

Remaking Afghanistan was always an imperial illusion.
Wars lost and won
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Wars lost and won

It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.

Editorial

Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...
Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...