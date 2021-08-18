Dawn Logo

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at checkpost in South Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 05:33pm
Pakistan Army soldiers patrol near a post in this file photo. — AP
Pakistan Army soldiers patrol near a post in this file photo. — AP

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists at a checkpost in the South Waziristan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that officials at the checkpost in the Kanniguram area of the district "observed and engaged" the terrorists.

During the "intense exchange of fire", one of the terrorists was killed while a soldier, 42-year-old Naib Subedar Sonay Zai, was critically injured and later succumbed to his wounds, the statement added.

The martyred soldier hailed from Dera Ismail Khan.

The army statement further said that a search of the area "is in progress" to eliminate any remaining terrorists.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

At least two soldiers have been martyred in as many terrorist attacks in South Waziristan this month.

In the first attack, a soldier was martyred and another injured in an attack on a checkpost in the Zangara area of the district on August 1.

In the second attack that occurred last week, a soldier was martyred after terrorists opened fire upon troops that had been dispatched by a military post in Sararogha after suspicious movements were observed in its area of responsibility.

Due to the effective response of the troops, one terrorist was killed and another was injured and apprehended, the ISPR had said at the time.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Zia ud Din was critically injured and embraced martyrdom, the ISPR had said.

