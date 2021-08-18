Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2021

Afghan girls return to school in Herat city after Taliban takeover

AFPPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 01:58pm
Schoolgirls attend class in Herat following the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan. — AFP
Schoolgirls attend class in Herat following the Taliban's stunning takeover of Afghanistan. — AFP

Girls wearing white hijabs and black tunics crammed into classrooms in the western Afghan city of Herat just days after the Taliban's takeover.

As the school opened its doors, the students scurried down corridors and chatted in courtyards, seemingly oblivious to the turmoil that has engulfed the country in the past two weeks.

The scenes — which many feared would be banned under the Taliban — were filmed by an AFP cameraman this week, just days after fighters from the hardline group took the city following the collapse of government forces and local militia.

“We want to progress like other countries,” said student Roqia. “And we hope the Taliban will maintain security. We don't want war, we want peace in our country.”

With its close proximity to the Iran border, the ancient Silk Road city of Herat has long been a cosmopolitan exception to more conservative centres.

Women and girls walked more freely in the streets, attending schools and colleges in huge numbers in a city famed for its poetry and arts.

Its long-term future remains uncertain, however.

Schoolgirls sit at the schoolyard in Herat following the Taliban's stunning takeover of the country. — AFP
Schoolgirls sit at the schoolyard in Herat following the Taliban's stunning takeover of the country. — AFP

Under the hardline version of Shariah law that the Taliban imposed when they controlled Afghanistan in the 1990s, women and girls were mostly denied education and employment.

Full-face coverings became mandatory in public, and women could not leave homes without a male companion.

What lies ahead?

Public floggings and executions, including stoning for adultery, were carried out in city squares and stadiums.

What lies ahead for women with the Taliban back in power remains unclear.

Publicly, the Taliban are attempting to push the narrative that they have watered down some of their more extreme positions, with their spokesperson announcing on Tuesday an official pardon for “everyone” involved in the war.

During the group's first official press conference in Kabul since retaking power, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the erstwhile insurgents were “committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam”.

Asked what the difference was between the movement ousted 20 years ago and the Taliban of today, he said: “If the question is based on ideology, and beliefs, there is no difference ... but if we calculate it based on experience, maturity, and insight, no doubt there are many differences.”

“The steps today will be positively different from the past steps,” he added.

In this file photo, Taliban patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, Taliban patrol a street in Herat, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

Still, people have been entering public life cautiously, with women largely absent from the streets of Kabul and men trading their Western clothes for more traditional Afghan garb.

There remains massive concern globally about the Taliban's brutal human rights record — and tens of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country as the group settles into power.

Just days after being at the helm, it remains unclear if there is any official education policy or whether talks with schools have been held by the Taliban.

However, during an interview with Britain's Sky News this week, another Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen offered assurances on the topic.

Women “can get education from primary to higher education — that means university”, he said.

Thousands of schools in areas captured by the Taliban were still operational, he added.

In Herat, school principal Basira Basiratkha expressed cautious optimism, saying she was “grateful to God” that they have been able to reopen.

“Our dear students are attending their classes in large numbers while adhering to hijab,” she said.

“Exams are continuing. “

Afghan War
World

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2021 01:58pm
Great move and wonderful news stemming out of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 18, 2021 01:59pm
The world is now more safe. I feel sense of security now more.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 18, 2021 02:00pm
I have some positive vibes about future of Afghanistan and region after the press conference from new rulers of Afghanistan. My only concerns are the spoilers in the region and beyond who needs unstable Afghanistan for their proxy wars in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 18, 2021 02:10pm
give the Taliban time to sort out the mess, do not expect instant results
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 18, 2021 02:11pm
At least tailors in Afghanistan will now mint money.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 18, 2021 02:15pm
Good Initiative by Taliban. They will have been take long term charge with this positive mind set.
Reply Recommend 0

