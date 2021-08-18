Dawn Logo

US freezes nearly $9.5bn of Afghan reserves to block Taliban access to funds

Anwar IqbalPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 01:39pm
Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15. — AP/File
The Biden administration froze about $9.5 billion of the Afghan government’s reserves in US banks on Sunday after the Taliban seized Kabul, according to US media reports.

The undeclared action was first reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The Post reported that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and personnel at the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control had decided to freeze the accounts.

"Any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban," an administration official told the newspaper in a statement.

According to the report, the US State Department was consulted before the action as was the White House, adding that the Biden administration was contemplating other actions as well to pressure the Taliban.

It pointed out that the Biden administration did not need new authority to freeze the reserves because the Taliban were already under sanctions from an executive order approved after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Washington also stopped shipments of cash to Kabul as part of an effort to prevent a Taliban-led government from accessing money, according to a Bloomberg report.

Ajmal Ahmady, acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) — the nation’s central bank — tweeted earlier this week that he learned on Friday that shipments of dollars would stop as Washington would not allow the Taliban to access the funds.

According to Bloomberg, the DAB has $9.5bn in assets, a sizeable portion of which is in accounts with the New York Federal Reserve and US-based financial institutions.

The restrictions followed in the wake of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in the country on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years. He travelled to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban and the second-largest city in Afghanistan, which was overtaken by the insurgent group last week.

Afghanistan’s currency — Afghani — has faced record losses since Monday, the first working day since the Taliban takeover this weekend.

The Afghani fell as much as 4.6 per cent on Tuesday to 86.0625 per dollar, the fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 18, 2021 01:46pm
It destroys the international financial working because now Taliban is ruler and assets should transfer to Govt
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 18, 2021 01:47pm
Russia and china will step in.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Aug 18, 2021 01:49pm
What happen to the money which Ashraf Ghani took with him. I don’t think it will make any difference to Taliban by blocking the funds. USA can take their loss payment recovery from these funds
Reply Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 18, 2021 01:50pm
Please leave Afghanistan and region ALONE. You tried for 20 years with all military might and infinite resources and with no regard to loss of Afghan lives but you failed now please give a chance to people of Afghanistan to reach to some solution. Let people of Afghanistan decide about their countries after the joke of centuries with them from USA and NATO
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 18, 2021 01:50pm
Blackmailers.
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Aug 18, 2021 01:51pm
Shame on US for doing this - typical bully-boy tactics. You have lost the war - go home & leave Afghanis in peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 18, 2021 01:53pm
Old habits die hard since in the past as well, the U.S. has already frozen trillions of dollars worth of cash, assets, properties, funds etc., belonging to world famous and historic dictatorial, despotic, autocratic, authoritarian, corrupt, crooked, cunning, cruel and criminal rulers, kings and queens, indirectly helping to consolidate, strengthen and reinforce the U.S. economy through the equity generated by these illicit funds.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi Delta Force
Aug 18, 2021 01:59pm
The US does this routinely. They will cut Afghan government reserves needed to pay for (girls) schools and (women) civil servants. Then they will accuse the Afghans of closing schools.
Reply Recommend 0
Where is my tea?
Aug 18, 2021 02:01pm
Mostly US own money...or money given to ghani by india to inflict terror in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Desi Delta Force
Aug 18, 2021 02:01pm
@Moni, you must understand the mindset of the West. It is vengeful and vicious when hurt or in order to maintain their hegemony. They will be relentless in their vengeance on the new Afghan order.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 18, 2021 02:02pm
What US is doing is punishing Afghan people and that is what they had always done in the name of sanctions.
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Aug 18, 2021 02:03pm
Was taliban fighting to get these funds?Laughable actions.it will only affect common men of afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mike
Aug 18, 2021 02:07pm
Steeping to their core values
Reply Recommend 0
Jayaraj
Aug 18, 2021 02:08pm
USA knows where to hit.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 18, 2021 02:09pm
It was expected.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Aug 18, 2021 02:09pm
Pressure them to do what? All these sanctions will be lifted the moment Talibans will seek to buy arms from US. Hypocritice west
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 18, 2021 02:10pm
@ENGR Hamid Shafiq, Taliban have seized the power and are not the elected government. Afghanistan needs elections now.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 18, 2021 02:15pm
Afghanistan Will not beg anyone. $20 trillion gone, 9.5 billion is peanuts. Afghanistan can generate this amount soon, real big brother China is ready to help. Goodbye U.S.!
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 18, 2021 02:20pm
America is an extremely unreliable county. Pakistan and others should take note and withdraw any and all funds from there
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 18, 2021 02:21pm
so The US is taking the stance of an adversary rather than as a big power befriending the new government of Afghanistan. no fair minded world leader will, in honesty, applaud this small mindedness and meanness to say the least.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 18, 2021 02:25pm
America was defeated in field and will soon be defeated in fiscal issues. If foreign investors in America ponder and withdraw their funds America may lose its position from G-7
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Aug 18, 2021 02:26pm
What can this rough nation do.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 18, 2021 02:30pm
To pressure Taliban to do what?. History will note this action as a reason why Taliban started looking towards China & Russia - An outcome which US might not like to have in situation of its waning influence in the region.
Reply Recommend 0

