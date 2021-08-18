Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 18, 2021

Over 600 fleeing Afghans cram into dramatic US military flight

AFPPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 09:13am
This image distributed Courtesy of the US Air Force shows the inside of Reach 871, a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flown from Kabul to Qatar on August 15. — AFP
This image distributed Courtesy of the US Air Force shows the inside of Reach 871, a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flown from Kabul to Qatar on August 15. — AFP

KABUL: A photo shows more than 600 Afghans — women, men, children and the elderly — sitting packed on the floor of a cavernous US military plane, part of a dramatic airlift hours after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

The now-viral image, obtained and posted by the respected military news site Defense One, was taken inside a US Air Force C-17 transport.

The Afghans crammed in the giant cargo hold on the Sunday night flight were among those approved for evacuation by US authorities, according to the site. The US military said about 640 Afghans were on board.

But such a large number on one flight was not planned, a US official told Defense One — many climbed onto the half-open ramp at the back of the plane in desperation.

“The crew made the decision to go” rather than force them out, the official said.

It came as Taliban fighters flooded the streets of Kabul, with panicked citizens rushing to the airport to try and find a flight out of Afghanistan.

“The unusually high number of passengers aboard this aircraft... was the result of a dynamic security environment that necessitated quick decision making by the crew,” US Central Command spokesperson Karen Roxberry said in a statement.

It “ultimately ensured that these passengers were safely taken outside the country”.

Among the people visible in the photo is a small child holding a feeding bottle in the lap of a woman. Several other people are seen holding small children.

Hardly any belongings are visible among the passengers, except a small suitcase and a backpack in the foreground.

The flight — which Defense One said had the call sign Reach 871 — landed in Qatar in the early hours of Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

The US military did not specify the destination.

This C-17 was not the only one to take so many Afghans out of the country — Defense One cited the US official as saying several planes took off from Kabul with similar numbers.

It is also not the first time Boeing C-17s — workhorses of the US Air Force transport fleet — have been used for such a large evacuation.

In 2013, a US C-17 flew out more than 670 people from the eastern Philippines after Typhoon Haiyan. In its usual configuration, a C-17 carries just over 100 troops with equipment.

There have been desperate and chaotic scenes at Kabul airport, where the apron and runway were flooded on Monday by thousands of people hoping to get a flight out of the country. Many were not eligible for evacuation flights, did not have tickets on commercial flights or even visas.

In harrowing videos shared on social media, hundreds of people are seen running next to a C-17 as it appears to gather speed, some clinging to the sides of the plane.

In another, attack helicopters are seen flying low near the crowds in an apparent attempt to clear the runway for an aircraft. Afghan media reported that several people died after falling from planes as they took off.

One person died in the landing gear well of a C-17 that took off from Kabul, the Washington Post and Politico reported.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jaredlee007
Aug 18, 2021 09:19am
All this could have been avoided had the U.S. forces communicated with Taliban to jointly manage the airport for a few days. But we can't expect U.S. to use common sense if they didn't use it in 20 years.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Aug 18, 2021 09:29am
Thank you US. Please drop them in a good Muslim nation so that they can feel safe
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 18, 2021 09:30am
Green Cards. ..for them
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Aug 18, 2021 09:38am
90% of them are economic migrant and having nothing to do with who govern Afg
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Aid and debt
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Aid and debt

The fact that aid is for the giver and not the taker is proven in the methods that have been used for its disbursal.
Two steps back
18 Aug 2021

Two steps back

Remaking Afghanistan was always an imperial illusion.
Wars lost and won
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Wars lost and won

It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.

Editorial

Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...
Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...