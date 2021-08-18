Dawn Logo

Johnson, Merkel call PM Imran on Afghan issue

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 18, 2021 - Updated August 18, 2021 07:35am
A combination photo of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R). — Reuters, PM Imran Khan's Instagram/ AP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday received telephone calls from his British counterpart Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and they exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He stressed that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. He said Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders. The international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

He highlighted the positive role that Pakistan played in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson and Ms Merkel agreed to remain in touch with Mr Khan with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, and said relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for the removal of Pakistan from the red list of the UK.

In conversation with Ms Merkel, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He said Pakistan looked forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

Timur
Aug 18, 2021 07:42am
The call is a warning to Pakistan & particularly it's PM to watch out.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Aug 18, 2021 07:46am
Now please help the millions of weak and vulnerable especially women and children .
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 18, 2021 07:47am
Time has proven the visionary Imran Khan to be 100% correct. USA blames the greedy stooge Ghani who ran away with dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
G.Man
Aug 18, 2021 07:48am
Is Biden calling him anytime soon??
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 18, 2021 07:51am
Adopting a quiet diplomatic posture during the tense crisis in Afghanistan has truly turned out to be a blessing for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Eeum
Aug 18, 2021 07:52am
Lip service will be given to Pakistan by all and sundry. Then they will not even return phone calls.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Aug 18, 2021 07:53am
This is what Moeed meant when he said "other options". I wouldn't be surprised if Biden is feeling really isolated now. How the tables have turned...
Reply Recommend 0
Eeum
Aug 18, 2021 07:57am
Game. Set. Match: Pakistan. Well done. The Great game played in our backyard, and convincingly won.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 18, 2021 07:58am
I wish someone could tell these European leaders that only if they stop following USA foreign follies and have their independent policies world would be a better place. Particularly Germany should know better than any other nation that forcing your ideology on other countries only bring disasters.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Aug 18, 2021 07:58am
Did he tell them that Pakistan has more freedom of press and more rights for women that their countries? He can guide them as he knows West better than anyone even themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
Jeh Ali Khan
Aug 18, 2021 07:59am
That is the stature of a statesman and world leader. Sadly, no one contacted Modi. Wait a minute, even if they had called on Modi, he understands neither English nor Deutsch.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Aug 18, 2021 08:03am
Fantastic recognition of increasing stature of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhmen
Aug 18, 2021 08:04am
Now Imran has become the savior. But I don't think he has the interest or inclination to help. Even if he has, he will not be effective.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 18, 2021 08:07am
Wow. Look at the crying Indians here, a truly delightful sight. Got another super 15 August after all.
Reply Recommend 0

