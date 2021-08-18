Johnson, Merkel call PM Imran on Afghan issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Khan on Tuesday received telephone calls from his British counterpart Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and they exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He stressed that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. He said Pakistan was reaching out to all Afghan leaders. The international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically.

He highlighted the positive role that Pakistan played in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

Mr Johnson and Ms Merkel agreed to remain in touch with Mr Khan with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, and said relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for the removal of Pakistan from the red list of the UK.

In conversation with Ms Merkel, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany. He said Pakistan looked forward to enhancing collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2021