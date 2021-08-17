Dawn Logo

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women's rights under Islamic law

AP | ReutersPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 09:45pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at his first news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. — AP
The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday since the shock seizure of the city, declaring they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law.

“We don't want any internal or external enemies,” the movement's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

Key points from Taliban's first press conference

  • We seek no revenge and "everyone is forgiven"
  • We will honour women's rights but within the norms of Islamic law
  • We want private media to remain independent but the media should not work against national interests
  • Afghanistan will not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations
  • Afghanistan will be a narcotics-free country

Mujahid, who until now had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants, said women would be allowed to work and study and “will be very active in society but within the framework of Islam”.

The Taliban would not seek retribution against former soldiers and members of the Western-backed government, he said, insisting that "everyone is forgiven." He added that the movement was granting an amnesty for former Afghan government soldiers as well as contractors and translators who worked for international forces.

Editorial: Taliban cannot expect to gain international recognition without reaching out to their former rivals

“Nobody is going to harm you, nobody is going to knock on your doors,” he said.

Mujahid stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations. That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdrawal under current President Joe Biden.

He said private media could continue to be free and independent in Afghanistan, adding the Taliban were committed to the media within its cultural framework.

Mujahid's conciliatory tone contrasted sharply with comments by Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the “legitimate caretaker president” and vowed that he would not bow to Kabul's new rulers.

The Taliban news conference came as the United States and Western allies evacuated diplomats and civilians a day after scenes of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans desperate to flee the Taliban thronged to the terminal.

As they rush to evacuate diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan, foreign powers are assessing how to respond to the changed situation on the ground.

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Taliban should allow all those who wanted to leave the country to depart, adding that Nato's aim was to help build a viable state in Afghanistan.

There has been widespread criticism of the US withdrawal amid the chaotic scenes at Kabul airport.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “the images of despair at Kabul airport shame the political West.”

Under last year's US troop withdrawal pact, the Taliban agreed not to attack foreign forces as they leave.

Many Afghans have expressed the fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

Flights resume

US military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands desperate to flee.

US forces took charge of the airport — their only way to fly out of Afghanistan — on Sunday, as the militants wound up a week of rapid advances by taking over Kabul without a fight, 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.

The number of civilians had thinned out, a Western security official at the airport told Reuters. On Monday, US troops had fired warning shots to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.

At least 12 military flights had taken off, a diplomat at the airport said. Planes were due to arrive from countries including Australia and Poland to pick up their nationals and Afghan colleagues.

President Biden said he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly or follow through on the withdrawal agreement negotiated by his predecessor.

“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

Facing criticism from even his own diplomats, he blamed the Taliban's takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army's unwillingness to fight.

Comments
Laeeq Ahmad
Aug 17, 2021 08:14pm
Lets hope they keep their words!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 17, 2021 08:15pm
Under the prevailing circumstances, forgiveness is the best option moving forward in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 17, 2021 08:22pm
They should also issue an official statement in regards to women education and working, human rights, protection of foreigners, and willingness to work with the international community. So far, we have been hearing from them unofficially. This is important to shut up the elements doing negative propaganda, creating fear and portraying Taliban as terrorists and brutal force.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 17, 2021 08:28pm
They'll act good for the first month or two; before showing their true colors. Their biggest target would be women, despite whatever they tell the media.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 17, 2021 08:29pm
Talibans are unelected rulers of the country. How they can impose their wishes on people of Afghanistan? This is all horrendous. As much unfair as was creation of Taliban and invasion of USA to Afgjanistan. Both are usurpers-USA and Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 17, 2021 08:31pm
@Anti-Corruption , Talibans are not elected by people of Afghanistan. They are as much are usurpers and invadors as USA was. One invador took over from anither invador. Where is the voice of people?
Reply Recommend 0
Younus khan
Aug 17, 2021 08:32pm
Great leaders do greater deeds. Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Seedoo
Aug 17, 2021 08:35pm
Actions speak louder than words. Let's hope and pray that Taliban version 2.0 is better than version 1.0. I doubt it.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 17, 2021 08:38pm
Sounds like a dubious statement at best
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Aug 17, 2021 08:41pm
@Anti-Corruption , it is not negative propaganda. Look at their past deeds. One cannot trust anything they say till we see their actions.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Shafiq
Aug 17, 2021 08:42pm
To forgive is the first step towards normalcy. People of Afghanistan has suffered enough, they need a peaceful life.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Aug 17, 2021 08:43pm
@Anti-Corruption , they are hands in glove with 11 banned entities.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 17, 2021 08:47pm
Very good press conference. The international community should give them a chance to prove themselves and do not compare the old Taliban with the new Taliban. The Taliban must make sure the Indian terrorists are not present in Afghanistan, they are the peace spoilers.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 17, 2021 08:48pm
Why not Pakistan should have the same government
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 17, 2021 08:49pm
Taliban supporters should throw their government and welcome them
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 17, 2021 08:50pm
If they let the women go to school I think they can nullify a lot of the western propaganda against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 17, 2021 08:51pm
Winning hearts after winning Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth be told
Aug 17, 2021 08:53pm
@Anti-Corruption , they have stated that and describe that 'within Islamic provisions' they will have rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Nadir
Aug 17, 2021 09:10pm
Look at the Arrogance. Who do they think they are to forgive anyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Az Iz
Aug 17, 2021 09:17pm
Afghanistan has gone thru much. Not all of it was Afghanistan's fault. Outside powers, had a lot to do with it. The least they can do is, let them be. Instead of asking them to do more and more.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Aug 17, 2021 09:18pm
Only two possibilities - either they are lying, or there is going to be a rebellion within Taliban. A leopard cannot change its spots...
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rehman
Aug 17, 2021 09:19pm
They will come to Pakistan, no matter what
Reply Recommend 0
Az Iz
Aug 17, 2021 09:22pm
@Chrís Dăń, There are a lot of countries with governments not elected by the people. Yet most countries do business with them, if there something in it for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Yahoo
Aug 17, 2021 09:24pm
So that means they will have better and more civilized society than Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Aug 17, 2021 09:24pm
I am sure Pakistan can learn from Afghanistan and follow them as a true Islamic nation.
Reply Recommend 0
venkatesh koukuntla
Aug 17, 2021 09:31pm
@Umar Shafiq, so that’s why they were hanging to US planes.. why did pro fear so much about their arrival?Can they go towards democracy?
Reply Recommend 0
syet
Aug 17, 2021 09:34pm
@Chrís Dăń, ask USA who made a pact with them
Reply Recommend 0

