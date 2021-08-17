Dawn Logo

No country more desirous of peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan: PM Imran tells Afghan delegation

Sanaullah KhanPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 10:54pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan assures Pakistan's "steadfast support for efforts seeking peace and stability" in Afghanistan. — Photo via Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan assures Pakistan’s "steadfast support for efforts seeking peace and stability" in Afghanistan. — Photo via Twitter

A delegation of political leaders from Afghanistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday to discuss the current situation in the neighbouring country after the Taliban's takeover.

During the meeting today, the prime minister, as per a statement from his office, underscored "the importance of all sides working to secure an inclusive political solution".

He expressed “strong support and solidarity for the fraternal people of Afghanistan, linked to the people of Pakistan through immutable bonds of faith, history, geography, culture and kin-ship".

The premier stressed that no other country was more desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan than Pakistan.

He said that a great responsibility now rested on the Afghan leaders in the current situation “to work constructively together to lead Afghanistan on the path of sustainable peace, stability and development.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, the premier assured the delegation of Pakistan’s steadfast support for efforts in this regard.

The delegation thanked the prime minister and appreciated Pakistan’s support for the peace efforts.

They emphasised the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society and the importance of an inclusive dispensation.

The Afghan delegation also reiterated their desire to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The delegation had yesterday also met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Taliban shocked the world over the weekend when they reclaimed power in Kabul, the Afghan capital, conquering dozens of provinces in just over a week’s time.

Pakistan desires 'broad-based relations' with Afghanistan: army chief

The Afghan delegation later met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the current regional situation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a detailed discussion was held on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The army chief said Pakistan desired "broad-based relations with Afghanistan and [is] willing to do everything possible to help Afghanistan achieve an all-inclusive settlement", which was vital for regional peace and prosperity.

Gen Bajwa, like the premier before, reiterated that Pakistan stood with people of Afghanistan.

In response, "the Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's sacrifices, untiring efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan."

Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 17, 2021 10:07pm
He is a closet talib
Reply Recommend 0
Saira Khan
Aug 17, 2021 10:10pm
Wow no india involved! I guess the Afghani’s know who matters and who doesn’t
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Aug 17, 2021 10:15pm
This delegation holds zero power or authority now.
Reply Recommend 0
BTW
Aug 17, 2021 10:22pm
The headline of this article says is all.
Reply Recommend 0

