Today's Paper | August 17, 2021

Police register case against hundreds for assaulting woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Aug 14

Imran GabolPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 06:48pm
A woman's silhouette is seen in this file photo. — AP
A woman's silhouette is seen in this file photo. — AP

Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting and stealing from a female TikToker and her companions at the city's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

In the first information report (FIR) registered at the Lorry Adda police station, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant stated that she, along with six companions, were filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

She said that she and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the crowd. Observing the situation, the park's security guard opened the gate to the enclosure around Minar-e-Pakistan, the FIR quotes her as saying.

"However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

She further stated that her companions were also assaulted. During the struggle, her ring and earrings were "forcibly taken", besides a mobile phone of one of her companions, his identity card and Rs15,000 that he had on his person.

"The unidentified persons assaulted us violently," the complainant added.

The FIR was registered under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to take "immediate legal action" against the suspects involved in the incident.

"The suspects should be traced with the help of the footage," a statement quoted the police official as saying.

Those who "violated women's honour and harassed them will be brought within the ambit of the law", Kiyani added.

A video of the incident started circulating on social media earlier today with citizens expressing anger over the actions of the men in the video.

The latest incident comes amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan, following the murders of Noor Mukadam and Quratul Ain in July.

In the same month, a video went viral on social media in which six men were seen harassing a couple in Islamabad. The men held the couple at gunpoint, forced them to strip and then beat them up. Moreover, they also abused the couple verbally and physically by doing vulgar acts.

Four of the suspects were later arrested.

Nadir
Aug 17, 2021 06:51pm
Pakistan is hell for women
Reply Recommend 0
Faqir
Aug 17, 2021 06:56pm
Naya Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 17, 2021 06:56pm
Sad that on Independence day men behave in such a way. the reality is that men in Pakistan are so oppressed and frustrated that they see women as objects of pleasure and cannot see beyond that.
Reply Recommend 0
JK
Aug 17, 2021 06:57pm
Calling them animals would be an insult to animals. Where were the security cameras? So much for safe city projects.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 17, 2021 06:59pm
Arrest and export them to Afghanistan for due Shariya punishments.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 17, 2021 06:59pm
This seems to be a common occurrence when men see a woman in a crowded place, she is seen as an easy prey and object of pleasure. Yet same men will preach honour, oppress women and portray themselves to be very pious, hypocrisy at its worst.
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail
Aug 17, 2021 07:00pm
Reallyyyyy….what has become of Pakistan. People are dropping so low and all this lawlessness that citizens are not safe in public places.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Aug 17, 2021 07:02pm
"Lahore police on Tuesday registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons". It simply means that a girl reported the incident but no one will be arrested and next time the perpetrators will be more bolder than before as no case will be registered against so called Unidentified Persons. Also Lahore administration can close the Smart-city project as it seems that Cameras are not working anywhere in Lahore anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Aug 17, 2021 07:07pm
If videos are available it would be criminal negligence of state if justice is not delivered. But then we are talking about Pakistan where a cat has more rights than a woman.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Aug 17, 2021 07:09pm
Release the video on national news and put reward for identification of culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
zafar
Aug 17, 2021 07:10pm
PTI and IK doing once again, I suppose these animals that call them selves men justify their actions because this women and her companions may not have been dressed appropriately, As IK said perhaps she was wearing provocative clothing?. People in positions of power need to be very carefully with what they say in public because the public in general will make sense of the message in a way that suites them, there is no justification for such nonsense in our society and against our women.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 17, 2021 07:15pm
Things regarding rape and torture of women going from bad to worse. Nothing will improve until courts start giving prompt decision and examplary punishments to culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
sidd C
Aug 17, 2021 07:18pm
@Faqir, Naya Punjab . Correction
Reply Recommend 0

