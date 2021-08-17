Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2021

Recognition of Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a 'regional decision': Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 05:46pm
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry delivers a speech.”— APP/File
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry delivers a speech.”— APP/File

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said any recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a "regional decision" taken after consultations with regional and international powers, as he stressed that Pakistan does not intend to take a "unilateral decision" in this regard.

The minister made these remarks during a press briefing held to apprise the media of decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

Discussing the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban's dramatic reclaiming of power in the war-torn country, Chaudhry said Pakistan was a responsible part of the international community and its decisions will not be unilateral.

“We are in touch with our friends, both in [this] region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly,” he said.

Chaudhry further said Prime Minister Imran Khan also had a detailed discussion with his Turkish counterpart a day ago on the Afghanistan situation, while the US secretary of state had spoken to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the same topic.

Regarding the manner of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, he said: “We are pleased and satisfied that the change [of power] in Afghanistan neither caused any bloodshed nor triggered a war, which is satisfactory.”

He said Pakistan had advised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a number of occasions in the past that it would be unfeasible for him to run Afghanistan unilaterally. “How could you run the country when a major ethnicity living in that country is not a part of the government?” Chaudhry questioned.

The minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent address in Bajaur, had suggested the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that enjoyed the trust of all in the country.

Pakistan cannot afford 'confusion on terrorism': Bilawal

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a press conference in Karachi, said Pakistan cannot afford to have any "confusion on terrorism" and requires clarity on "political thought and policy" in the wake of the developing situation in Afghanistan.

"We can't afford confusion at this time," Bilawal emphasised.

He said Pakistan Army was aware of dangers posed by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terror outfits.

"If your government doesn't have legitimacy and clarity then that confusion will affect the entire state," the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said no permission would be given "especially [to] those who targeted Pakistan's citizens from Karachi to Khyber".

Bilawal criticised the prime minister and accused him of having a tendency to "appease terrorists" that targeted soldiers and police officers in the country.

"When your prime minister stands on the floor of the National Assembly and is ready to call terrorists 'martyrs' then it is very sad [and] not something to celebrate," he said.

The PPP chairman also called for the implementation of the National Action Plan, with "no compromise from the government on terrorism and no appeasement for terrorists".

Bilawal stressed that a clear message needed to be sent to the TTP and other terrorist outfits that any terror activity would not be tolerated.

"If God forbid any such incident happens then we will take immediate action on our territory and there should be no confusion among us on this," he added.

Regarding the recognition of any government in Afghanistan, Bilawal said it was too soon for such a decision as the situation had not fully matured. "No one should be rushing to take any such actions at the moment," he said.

Pak Afghan Ties , afghan peace
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rashid
Aug 17, 2021 05:49pm
Still Indian media is calling them Taliban terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Aug 17, 2021 05:50pm
Information minister talking about regional politics. It is like musical chair in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Aug 17, 2021 05:57pm
Touch with our friends here comes the truth. Now wait for sanctions
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 17, 2021 05:57pm
Aren't such statements the purview of the FM? Or are all the ministers responsible for everything?
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 17, 2021 05:58pm
Chaudhry said Pakistan was a responsible part of the international community and its decisions will not be unilateral. The world does not give a damn about Pakistan or afghans...it is their interest they safeguard ...you guard yours ..quit pleasing others ..and have the courage to take a unilateral decision ..have faith be strong and rise as a strong nation be indigenous...
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 17, 2021 06:00pm
Taliban government will be recognized by all countries including the USA. This time around it won’t be like the previous government of Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 17, 2021 06:01pm
Bilawal spoke just for the sake of staying in the news. He has no vision, knowledge or wisdom. Just says something totally irrelevant and useless.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 17, 2021 06:05pm
The same liberal Bilawal had shared stage and interest and was all praise for a Molana who recently congratulated Taliban on their victory and assured them full support. Well, children are apolitical.
Reply Recommend 0
Liaqat nawaz
Aug 17, 2021 06:05pm
This bilawal was born with a golden spoon not a silver spoon, what does he talking about his mother was part of the making the Mujahadeen even it was small it counts, and by the way who cannot remember the lyari wars who did PPP support by the way, talking about terrisom yh look at yourself in the mirror and ask your father Zardari what money was used to bring you up, to much to say but this is enough
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Aug 17, 2021 06:13pm
US and NATO can run away. But Pakistan has a long border and cannot go anywhere so has to take charge going forward. Ensure India does not use it to launch more terrorist attacks..
Reply Recommend 0
Ommar
Aug 17, 2021 06:18pm
Bilal seems more sensible than our PM and company.
Reply Recommend 0
Mulla
Aug 17, 2021 06:18pm
Pakistan has no other choice but pamper LeT, JeM, TTP, Taliban, AQ. Once a wrong start, will always go down the wrong start. you just have to play the musical chair.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 17, 2021 06:19pm
Lead the others into following your footsteps. Why do you have to be hesitant about realizing the ground realities?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wars lost and won

Wars lost and won

Arifa Noor
It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.
Glass half full, half empty
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Glass half full, half empty

The challenge is to reimagine a Pakistan that meets the needs of its people not just its privileged elites.

Editorial

Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...
Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...