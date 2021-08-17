Recognition of Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a 'regional decision': Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said any recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan will be a "regional decision" taken after consultations with regional and international powers, as he stressed that Pakistan does not intend to take a "unilateral decision" in this regard.

The minister made these remarks during a press briefing held to apprise the media of decisions taken by the federal cabinet.

Discussing the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban's dramatic reclaiming of power in the war-torn country, Chaudhry said Pakistan was a responsible part of the international community and its decisions will not be unilateral.

“We are in touch with our friends, both in [this] region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly,” he said.

Chaudhry further said Prime Minister Imran Khan also had a detailed discussion with his Turkish counterpart a day ago on the Afghanistan situation, while the US secretary of state had spoken to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the same topic.

Regarding the manner of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, he said: “We are pleased and satisfied that the change [of power] in Afghanistan neither caused any bloodshed nor triggered a war, which is satisfactory.”

He said Pakistan had advised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on a number of occasions in the past that it would be unfeasible for him to run Afghanistan unilaterally. “How could you run the country when a major ethnicity living in that country is not a part of the government?” Chaudhry questioned.

The minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent address in Bajaur, had suggested the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that enjoyed the trust of all in the country.

Pakistan cannot afford 'confusion on terrorism': Bilawal

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, during a press conference in Karachi, said Pakistan cannot afford to have any "confusion on terrorism" and requires clarity on "political thought and policy" in the wake of the developing situation in Afghanistan.

"We can't afford confusion at this time," Bilawal emphasised.

He said Pakistan Army was aware of dangers posed by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other terror outfits.

"If your government doesn't have legitimacy and clarity then that confusion will affect the entire state," the PPP leader said.

Bilawal said no permission would be given "especially [to] those who targeted Pakistan's citizens from Karachi to Khyber".

Bilawal criticised the prime minister and accused him of having a tendency to "appease terrorists" that targeted soldiers and police officers in the country.

"When your prime minister stands on the floor of the National Assembly and is ready to call terrorists 'martyrs' then it is very sad [and] not something to celebrate," he said.

The PPP chairman also called for the implementation of the National Action Plan, with "no compromise from the government on terrorism and no appeasement for terrorists".

Bilawal stressed that a clear message needed to be sent to the TTP and other terrorist outfits that any terror activity would not be tolerated.

"If God forbid any such incident happens then we will take immediate action on our territory and there should be no confusion among us on this," he added.

Regarding the recognition of any government in Afghanistan, Bilawal said it was too soon for such a decision as the situation had not fully matured. "No one should be rushing to take any such actions at the moment," he said.