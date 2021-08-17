Dawn Logo

Man arrested for vandalising Raja Ranjit Singh's statue at Lahore Fort

Imran GabolPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 05:23pm
This picture shows the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh with its arm broken off after it was vandalised. — Photo by writer
This picture shows the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh with its arm broken off after it was vandalised. — Photo by writer

A man was arrested on Tuesday for vandalising the statue of famous Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh located at the Lahore Fort, with the city's Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar saying "strict legal action" will be taken against him.

This is the third time the statue has been vandalised since its unveiling in June 2019 to commemorate the ruler's 180th death anniversary.

In a video of the latest incident, the vandal, identified by police officials as Rizwan, can be seen breaking off the statue's arm and toppling it off its horse before bystanders stop him from causing further damage.

In a statement issued today, CCPO Dogar said the suspect used a hammer to inflict damage on the statue, as he directed the superintendent of police to immediately visit the site.

The vandalism was condemned by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who termed it a "shameful" act.

"This bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan's image in the world," he tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the Lahore CCPO to submit a report in this regard.

He directed that action be taken against the suspect in accordance with the law, and ordered for the statue to be restored to its original form.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the ruler of the Sikh empire spread across many parts of Pakistan, with Punjab being the main territory and including parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even southern parts of the country. His statue was unveiled in the Lahore Fort at the Mai Jindan Haveli, on the emperor's 180th death anniversary by Sikh historian, writer and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal.

Bansal's London-based organisation, the S.K. Foundation, had funded the statue. It was sculpted by local artists, under the aegis of the Fakir Khana Museum.

Bansal himself had stated earlier that the statue was a project meant to forge a lasting friendship amongst the people of Punjab, and that the statue had been donated to the people of Pakistan by his foundation to promote Sikh heritage and tourism here.

However, not long after the statue was inaugurated, the first attack of vandalism took place, where two men struck it with wooden rods, resulting in the breakage of one of its arms and damage to other parts. The attackers were chanting slogans against the former ruler of Punjab and were protesting against the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status by India.

In the second attack in December 2020, a young man, who was later arrested, broke an arm of the statue made of bronze. Like those before him, the suspect also told the police that Ranjit Singh's statue should not have been built as he had committed atrocities against Muslims during his rule.

Khaled
Aug 17, 2021 05:41pm
Talibans are coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd. Ibrahim
Aug 17, 2021 05:45pm
Cant change the idealogy which is based off on a fictional Book.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Aug 17, 2021 05:46pm
Why can't they put up some sort of protective fencing around the statue, so no one can damage it ? Ignorant savages don't deserve to go near it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sunil Checking Prakash
Aug 17, 2021 05:49pm
No interest in this type of behaviour from Pakistanis?
Reply Recommend 0
CrackZacky
Aug 17, 2021 05:54pm
It’s not as if the statue was very well looked after anyway
Reply Recommend 0
CrackZacky
Aug 17, 2021 05:55pm
What exactly is Fawad role in the govt?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 17, 2021 05:55pm
During this govt, people are thrown towards stone age
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 17, 2021 05:56pm
We love Sikhs huh? So much for minorities and their property protection! LOL
Reply Recommend 0
Jungraiz
Aug 17, 2021 05:58pm
You can see why Genghis Khan chose to be buried in a secret grave.
Reply Recommend 0
Khundi
Aug 17, 2021 06:01pm
The pathetic mind set.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Patriot
Aug 17, 2021 06:02pm
The destructive individual who brought down the historical figurene of Ranjit Singh, is a typical product of a religous seminary. Our illiterate never seem to understand, that one cannot change their history.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2021 06:08pm
Why do we have this statue in Pakistan? He was killer of Muslims in this region, if government will glorify him, people will stand against it. It is government’s fault at first place, next you will see the statues of changaiz khan and other satanic heros, and expect public to keep quiet
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Aug 17, 2021 06:17pm
Who created such illiterate idiots?
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Aug 17, 2021 06:19pm
Ranjeet Singh was/is a lion of Punjab ,he changed the history by defeating the invadors from the north who used to come here for loot & plunder.These religious goons of Khadim Rizvi should be send to Afghanistan so that they can live under Sharia laws there.
Reply Recommend 0
Tufail
Aug 17, 2021 06:19pm
Poor choice of words "a bunch of illiterates", you need tolerance not literacy to respect other cultures and religions. Even our high educated masses are extremely intolerant.
Reply Recommend 0

