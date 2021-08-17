Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2021

PTI's Barrister Sultan Mahmood elected AJK president

Dawn.comPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 03:26pm
A file photo of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Barrister Sultan Mahmood. — APP/File
A file photo of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Barrister Sultan Mahmood. — APP/File
Barrister Sultan Mahmood casts his vote in the election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir President on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
Barrister Sultan Mahmood casts his vote in the election for Azad Jammu and Kashmir President on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy PTI Twitter

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mahmood was elected as the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday, securing 34 votes against opposition candidate Mian Abdul Waheed's 16, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Mahmood will succeed Sardar Masood Khan as the president whose stipulated constitutional term will come to an end on August 24, according to Radio Pakistan.

Votes for electing the AJK president were cast during a special session of the legislative assembly, which began after a delay of two hours, the state broadcaster reported.

Soon after Mahmood was announced winner in the election, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan congratulated him in a tweet.

"Congratulations to PTI Barrister Sultan Mehmood on his election as President of Azad Kashmir and best wishes. Inshallah you will play a high role for the rights of Kashmiris as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and bring real change in Kashmir. Amen," he tweeted.

Mahmood, who is the PTI’s regional president, was elected as a member of the AJK Legislatve Assembly from LA-3, Mirpur-III on July 25, securing his seventh victory in nine general elections since 1985. Apart from these nine general elections, two by-elections were also held in this constituency and both were won by him.

Prior to his nomination as the PTI's candidate for presidential elections, Mahmood was expecting to be nominated as the prime ministerial candidate for leading the party to a sweeping success in AJK, according to a Dawn report. He, however, had faced a blow on August 5 when Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who was nowhere among the initial list of the AJK primier hopefuls, was picked by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the coveted office.

According to sources quoted in a Dawn report, the PTI leadership had told Mahmood that after his elevation to the presidency, his son would be launched from Mirpur-III and subsequently inducted in the cabinet in bid to connvince him to agree to become the party’s candidate in the presidential election.

Showing reluctance, because in that case he would have to quit both the assembly and the party’s top regional office, Mahmood had however changed his mind after Prime Minister Imran Khan himself spoke to him in that regard, the report said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wars lost and won

Wars lost and won

Arifa Noor
It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.
Glass half full, half empty
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Glass half full, half empty

The challenge is to reimagine a Pakistan that meets the needs of its people not just its privileged elites.

Editorial

Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...
Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...