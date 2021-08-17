Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2021

Malala urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 11:13am
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs during the Education and Development G7 Ministers Summit in Paris on July 5, 2019. — Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs during the Education and Development G7 Ministers Summit in Paris on July 5, 2019. — Reuters

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the safety of women and girls, and called on Monday for world leaders to take urgent action.

Yousafzai said US President Joe Biden “has a lot to do” and must “take a bold step” to protect the Afghan people, adding she had been trying to reach out to several global leaders.

“This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support,” Yousafzai told BBC's Newsnight.

Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against its efforts to deny women education.

She had become known as an 11-year-old, writing a blog under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the militants.

“I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan right now, especially about the safety of women and girls there,” Yousafzai told Newsnight.

“I had the opportunity to talk to a few activists in Afghanistan, including women's rights activists, and they are sharing their concern that they are not sure what their life is going to be like.”

Yousafzai said she had sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to admit Afghan refugees and ensure that all refugee children “have access to education, have access to safety and protection, that their futures are not lost”.

A day earlier, Yousafzai and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had spoken on the phone during which the minister said Pakistan would continue supporting endeavours for women's education in Afghanistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said that Pakistan was providing educational facilities to the children of Afghan refugees. He said that 6,000 Afghan children were currently studying in the country.

During the call, Yousafzai informed the minister about global concerns regarding women's rights in Afghanistan. "Pakistan should play an active role in promoting women's education in Afghanistan," she said.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Alpha Ch
Aug 17, 2021 11:20am
Business is booming
Reply Recommend 0
Solangi
Aug 17, 2021 11:23am
Wow...look who is talking?
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Aug 17, 2021 11:32am
Women and girls are more safe there,
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 17, 2021 11:36am
She knows how to stay relevant and cash opportunities, smart girl.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 17, 2021 11:41am
She needs to keep her mouth shut and mind her own business.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor Shah
Aug 17, 2021 11:47am
Dear Malala: I appreciate your concern about Afghanistan. But being a Pakistani (if you still consider yourself to be), would you show the same concern for the plight of Kashmir and its people? Lets see the level of your morality when it comes to an issue related with your own country.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Aug 17, 2021 11:51am
What action? World leaders should stay away. They took action 20 years ago, and look at the mess they have left in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
sheryaar
Aug 17, 2021 11:52am
first she should come here and then lecture.. where was she when kashmiri women and children were being killed by the indians???
Reply Recommend 0
Baghi
Aug 17, 2021 11:53am
she herself lives a lavish life abroad, what has she done that has been of significance to her people?
Reply Recommend 0
Timmy
Aug 17, 2021 11:56am
Show off
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 17, 2021 12:00pm
Why not ask UK Prime Minister to admit all the refugees to UK.
Reply Recommend 0
No more lies
Aug 17, 2021 12:01pm
No more Afghan Refugees plz!!
Reply Recommend 0
Talha Abdul Halim
Aug 17, 2021 12:02pm
Who will pay for the so called refugees? Send a trillion dollars and then we will think about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Abbas
Aug 17, 2021 12:06pm
Sorry to say Malala....you should also be out spoken for the Kashmiris and second that mess is not being created by Pakistan...so ask Americans to admit them in their Country rather than impose on us.Thanks
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 17, 2021 12:07pm
She first needs to come to Pakistan herself and donate millions of GBP in her account for the welfare of the existing afghan refugees staying in Pakistan for over 30 years now. There is no room for any addition to the number of refugees
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 17, 2021 12:11pm
Send Malala to Talibans
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 17, 2021 12:11pm
Send her to Talibans
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 17, 2021 12:12pm
As if she is the only one educated on earth.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Wars lost and won

Wars lost and won

Arifa Noor
It seemed that in Iraq and in Afghanistan, the focus was on recruiting and training people but not on building institutions.
Glass half full, half empty
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Glass half full, half empty

The challenge is to reimagine a Pakistan that meets the needs of its people not just its privileged elites.

Editorial

Taliban’s challenge
Updated 17 Aug 2021

Taliban’s challenge

The world will be keenly looking especially at how the Taliban react towards girls’ education.
17 Aug 2021

Neglect of farm sector

PUNJAB’S Kissan Card scheme is a good initiative that will help farmers, especially smallholders, directly access...
17 Aug 2021

Organ donation

IT has been more than 10 years since the passage of the ethical transplantation law in the country, yet the cause ...
Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...