Ashraf Ghani fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russia

ReutersPublished August 17, 2021 - Updated August 17, 2021 09:35am
This file photo shows Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. — AP/File
This file photo shows Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. — AP/File

MOSCOW: Russia’s emba­ssy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ash­raf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported.

Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

Russia has said it will retain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and hopes to develop ties with the Taliban even as it says it is no rush to recognise them as the country’s rulers and will closely observe their behaviour.

“As for the collapse of the (outgoing) regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan,” Nikita Ishche­nko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA.

“Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac,” he was quoted as saying.

Ischenko, the Russian embassy spokesman, confirmed his comments to this news agency.

President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier it was unclear how much money the fleeing government would leave behind.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2021

Comments (16)
Anti-Corruption
Aug 17, 2021 09:30am
Another Nawaz Sharif
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 17, 2021 09:32am
Shame on corrupt Ghani. I am sure most politicians in the former government did the same. No wonder why Afghan army wasn’t even willing to fight Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 17, 2021 09:34am
This pretty much explains why they failed. Corrupt to the core
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 17, 2021 09:37am
Proved again. He wasn't a true leader of Afghan people but a man full of deceit. A puppet of west and somehow east only to shove false statements against Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 17, 2021 09:38am
This happens when you accept an imported leader from west.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 17, 2021 09:42am
You can wager he also has plenty of money hidden in offshore accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Dara
Aug 17, 2021 09:42am
In his final moment of power he had to make the toughest decision of his life ,to leave some of the stash behind or risk his life taking all the loot with him on his getaway ride.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 17, 2021 09:43am
@FAZ, ... ... Absolutely.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Aug 17, 2021 09:51am
Who given this money to him? and why? India?? to spread terrorism in Pakistan?? Shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Aug 17, 2021 09:57am
What did Qaddafi or Sadam could do with looted money of the nation ? same is the outcome for ashraf ghani
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Aug 17, 2021 10:00am
Nawaz shareef of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaman
Aug 17, 2021 10:01am
That also includes much of 3.5 Bn dollars which India "invested" in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Aug 17, 2021 10:36am
Where did he go with so much cash and cars? US, UK or Russia?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 17, 2021 10:37am
He fled like a spinless thief while his people died.
Reply Recommend 0
Rabbi
Aug 17, 2021 10:38am
A sad day for India and US. Ghani was a stooge who fled scared.
Reply Recommend 0
Rabbi
Aug 17, 2021 10:39am
@Shezi, not just the West, also a close friend of Modi
Reply Recommend 0

