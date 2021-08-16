Dawn Logo

PM Imran talks about overpowering 'shackles of slavery' at Single National Curriculum launch

Dawn.comPublished August 16, 2021 - Updated August 16, 2021 03:47pm
Imran Khan says mental slavery is worse than the actual slavery. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan says mental slavery is worse than the actual slavery. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Single National Curriculum at a ceremony in Islamabad, where he spoke about how cultural imposition is tantamount to 'mental slavery', saying Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery".

His comments come as the Taliban effectively take control of Afghanistan after days of rapid advances in the country.

The premier criticised the two parallel systems of education in the country, saying the existence of "English medium" schools had led to the adoption of "someone else's culture" in Pakistan.

“When you adopt someone’s culture, you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it,” he stressed.

The premier said becoming a mental slave was worse than being an actual slave, adding that subjugated minds can never take big decisions.

Talking about the SNC his government officially launched today, the premier said people from “status quo” will make all-out attempts to obstruct implementation of the SNC across the country with arguments equating the move to “ruining of the education system”.

Under the SNC, a uniform curriculum will be introduced at all educational institutions at primary and secondary levels across the country in different phases, except Sindh, which has some reservations and the federal government is in talks with the provincial government to resolve the issue.

Government and private publishers have also been issued no-objection certificates to publish books for the SNC.

“I had a vision to introduce the Single National Curriculum, but the elites making the most of the current system will not change that easily,” Imran said.

“When you acquire English medium education, you adopt the entire culture and it’s a major loss because you become slave to that particular culture,” he said.

The prime minister said elites in Pakistan had their children enrolled in English medium institutions and it had become a status symbol, which created “class divisions”.

He recalled that introduction of English medium education by the British rulers was aimed at enforcing their culture for their own mileage.

“Our class divisions were formed only on basis of an English education,” he regretted.

He said the youth willing to join civil service could not do so if they had not studied in English medium schools.

PM Imran said a decision had also been taken to teach the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) from grades eight to 10. He, however, told the education minister that the plan to introduce the course by 2024 was too late, adding that it should be implemented in five to six months.

The premier said students from other religions should be taught about their religions, adding that "all religions preached humanity".

At a press conference yesterday, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said the SNC had been launched from classes one to five in public and private schools as well as seminaries in all provinces except Sindh.

He had said that from next year, the SNC would be introduced for classes six to eight and in 2023, for classes nine to 12.

Similarly, the minister had said, for the first time students of five sects of minorities will be taught books of their sects.

Parvez
Aug 16, 2021 02:01pm
This was less a Taliban victory......and more a humiliating American defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2021 02:03pm
Excellent. And the end of terrorism into Pakistan from Afghan territory instigated by chest-thumping biggest 'democracy'!
Reply Recommend 0
King
Aug 16, 2021 02:05pm
Our PM is delusional - he wants afghans to remain in the stone ages
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:07pm
Shameless comment by pmik
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
Shameful for people of Pakistan to have such PM
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
This man has no shame left
Reply Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
Hard to imagine this person went to oxford.
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Aug 16, 2021 02:10pm
You mean to say the Taliban's rules will not impose slavery of fundamentalism type on the Afghan people.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 16, 2021 02:13pm
Very well crafted statement of PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Aug 16, 2021 02:15pm
Why is he always Talking someone needs to Shut him up.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 16, 2021 02:18pm
After defeat in Afghanistan of two topmost superpowers of the world by Taliban, the world should remember the the Umayyad conquest of Hispania in 711 AD and subsequent over 700 years rule of Muslims in Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
FRANK
Aug 16, 2021 02:22pm
Undiplomatic and inappropriate remarks by the PM. We don't need to add to America's humiliation at this point.
Reply Recommend 0
Ommar
Aug 16, 2021 02:23pm
Our leaders and continuously making stupid statements or twists. Can someone advice this man to shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Aug 16, 2021 02:23pm
Says the person whose own children are being raised and taught exclusively in UK.
Reply Recommend 0
umar
Aug 16, 2021 02:23pm
Please ask this selected person that , does Army , Garrison , Cadet and Atchison schools have adopted this Single national curriculum or not , if not then why ....
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021 02:23pm
When will we break the chains of slavery from our masters within our country? Masters are considered way above the law and can make or break governments at their own will. When will that change?
Reply Recommend 0
sanju
Aug 16, 2021 02:25pm
AAjkal slavery ki definition mein bhi variations aa gayee hain. Wah bahi Corona. Is he comparing actual slavery of pakistan (china) with the mental slavery of afghans. What is he taking about?
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 16, 2021 02:25pm
Farmers, villagers with guns and sandals, defeated the most brutal savage military machine, economic power on Earth. A military armed with the ultimate weapons of war science could device. Alhamdollilah!
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 16, 2021 02:26pm
As seen in a historical context, Afghanistan has never had an invader ruler. For the past 20 years, they have only been barricaded by the USA and NATO nations. It is we people of Pakistan who till today are psychically and physically SLAVES of foreign cultures, WITH PRIDE!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 16, 2021 02:26pm
See what he says when the TTP regroup in Swat close to Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
nirmal
Aug 16, 2021 02:27pm
Shameless comment
Reply Recommend 0
Ather
Aug 16, 2021 02:29pm
Aging is influencing this PM rapidly. Perhaps he should step down to save his personal dignity.
Reply Recommend 0
Sabih
Aug 16, 2021 02:30pm
Direct funding to all schools that implement SNC (in private or public domain) for each student that studies there? Will aid in all 1) promoting SNC, 2) improving enrollments, 3) lowering cost of education to parents.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil
Aug 16, 2021 02:32pm
PM correctly points out the weaknesses of post-british prevailing mindset in the subcontinent. The marginalized segment of the population has no reasonable expectation of a level playing field with the current lopsided education system that favors only the rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Aug 16, 2021 02:33pm
Yes he is right, illegal occupation was slavery for Afghans but our liberal media is still frightened to speak it.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 16, 2021 02:38pm
@Sarfraz Malik, Breaking the chains of slavery is the supreme value for any people in their lives and lands.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Aug 16, 2021 02:42pm
Now it's the turn of the Taliban to subject the Afghan population to cultural imposition and mental slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Aug 16, 2021 02:42pm
I am not sure the so called "freed" people feel that way right now
Reply Recommend 0
Ann
Aug 16, 2021 02:42pm
Shame on you for this disgusting stance for terrorists making life of their own country a living hell. It's a death sentence to women and children. But yeah you don't care for your own women and children in Pakistan so what can one expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 16, 2021 02:42pm
What a nonsense choice imposed on us by selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
mahesh khot
Aug 16, 2021 02:43pm
Can't believe he is prime minister of Pakistan. I think he has lost his mental balance
Reply Recommend 0
Sandeep
Aug 16, 2021 02:43pm
@bhaRAT©, we shall see...and hope you are right here for sake of normal people of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Mahesh Khot
Aug 16, 2021 02:44pm
I am sure he has lost his mental balance.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 16, 2021 02:45pm
@Parvez, and this is how Talibans were planning their victory all these years.
Reply Recommend 0
Asaha
Aug 16, 2021 02:46pm
This man is delusional. Taliban rule in Afghanistan was worse than slavery. Let IK adopt the same barbaric rules in Pakistan if he thinks Afghans are now unshackled.
Reply Recommend 0
Friend
Aug 16, 2021 02:49pm
If he is against English, why is that he got educated in England, typical feudal mentality were only he needs to get the civilized education so that he can rule others.
Reply Recommend 0
JaiHind
Aug 16, 2021 02:50pm
why you guys speak in english then ? let it go
Reply Recommend 0
Raylu
Aug 16, 2021 02:53pm
Democracy is someone else's political culture. Give it up. "Actual slavery" does not inflict "mental slavery"? India should give up Urdu because it is "someone else's" linguistic culture! Everybody!P{are down your imported foreign food culture! Never wear a tie. Definitely no more military parades--they are foreign military culture!
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Aug 16, 2021 02:53pm
The Book had already shackled 1.8 billion people ..what is there to say.
Reply Recommend 0
Tony
Aug 16, 2021 02:55pm
He means switching from English to Arebic is not a mental slavery.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 16, 2021 02:57pm
@Johnny sins, Shame on you to speak ill of PMIK. He is a man of vision and courage which goes against western philosophy. They want puppet like Ashraf Ghani everywhere to impose western culture full of women exploitation in the name of freedom. Watch your program Love Island and be ashamed of what you have done to women.
Reply Recommend 0
Faysal Malik
Aug 16, 2021 03:00pm
I completely agree with IK, it’s time for his sons to break the shackles of British slavery and come back to Pakistan to study in Urdu medium. I hope it’s not too hard to chew.
Reply Recommend 0
Raylu
Aug 16, 2021 03:01pm
@Sarfraz Malik, Oxford "someone else's culture"! It did not rub off! Didn't ancient Arabs and all other people have slavery in their lands? But Check out the slave-holding cells of Zanzibar--the museums!
Reply Recommend 0
Raylu
Aug 16, 2021 03:03pm
@Parvez,Now Americans should borrow from Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Aug 16, 2021 03:08pm
Practices of pre 2001 won’t work and new Govt will need to adopt modern norms.
Reply Recommend 0

Grey matters
16 Aug 2021

Grey matters

Naturally recycled water, is the way to go.

Editorial

Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...
Afghanistan’s future
Updated 15 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s future

AS the Afghan Taliban continue their blitzkrieg across their country, with key cities falling like ninepins, it is a...
15 Aug 2021

Silencing the media

ALL major bodies representing the media have rightly rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and...
15 Aug 2021

Flooding risk

THE tragedy of two people drowning in the urban flooding witnessed in Islamabad’s high-value E-11 sector a...