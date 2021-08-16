Afghans have broken ‘chains of slavery’, says PM Imran at launch of Single National Curriculum

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while speaking about how cultural imposition is tantamount to 'mental slavery', said Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery".

His comments come as the Taliban effectively take control of Afghanistan after days of rapid advances in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on the launch of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Pakistan, the premier criticised the two parallel systems of education in the country, saying the existence of "English medium" schools had led to the adoption of "someone else's culture" in Pakistan.

“When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it,” he stressed.

The premier said becoming mental slaves was worse than being an actual slave, adding that subjugated minds could never take big decisions.

Talking about the SNC his government officially launched today, the premier said people from “status quo” will make all-out attempts to obstruct implementation of the SNC across the country with arguments equating the move to “ruining of the education system”.

Under the SNC, a uniform curriculum will be introduced at all educational institutions at primary and secondary levels across the country in different phases, except Sindh, which has some reservations and the federal government is in talks with the provincial government resolve the issue.

