Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2021

Afghans have broken ‘chains of slavery’, says PM Imran at launch of Single National Curriculum

Dawn.comPublished August 16, 2021 - Updated August 16, 2021 02:42pm
Imran Khan says mental slavery is worse than the actual slavery. — DawnNewsTV
Imran Khan says mental slavery is worse than the actual slavery. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, while speaking about how cultural imposition is tantamount to 'mental slavery', said Afghans had "broken the shackles of slavery".

His comments come as the Taliban effectively take control of Afghanistan after days of rapid advances in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on the launch of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) in Pakistan, the premier criticised the two parallel systems of education in the country, saying the existence of "English medium" schools had led to the adoption of "someone else's culture" in Pakistan.

“When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it,” he stressed.

The premier said becoming mental slaves was worse than being an actual slave, adding that subjugated minds could never take big decisions.

Talking about the SNC his government officially launched today, the premier said people from “status quo” will make all-out attempts to obstruct implementation of the SNC across the country with arguments equating the move to “ruining of the education system”.

Under the SNC, a uniform curriculum will be introduced at all educational institutions at primary and secondary levels across the country in different phases, except Sindh, which has some reservations and the federal government is in talks with the provincial government resolve the issue.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Parvez
Aug 16, 2021 02:01pm
This was less a Taliban victory......and more a humiliating American defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 16, 2021 02:03pm
Excellent. And the end of terrorism into Pakistan from Afghan territory instigated by chest-thumping biggest 'democracy'!
Reply Recommend 0
King
Aug 16, 2021 02:05pm
Our PM is delusional - he wants afghans to remain in the stone ages
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:07pm
Shameless comment by pmik
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
Shameful for people of Pakistan to have such PM
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
This man has no shame left
Reply Recommend 0
Sarfraz Malik
Aug 16, 2021 02:08pm
Hard to imagine this person went to oxford.
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Aug 16, 2021 02:10pm
You mean to say the Taliban's rules will not impose slavery of fundamentalism type on the Afghan people.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Aug 16, 2021 02:13pm
Very well crafted statement of PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Aug 16, 2021 02:15pm
Why is he always Talking someone needs to Shut him up.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grey matters
16 Aug 2021

Grey matters

Naturally recycled water, is the way to go.

Editorial

Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...
Afghanistan’s future
Updated 15 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s future

AS the Afghan Taliban continue their blitzkrieg across their country, with key cities falling like ninepins, it is a...
15 Aug 2021

Silencing the media

ALL major bodies representing the media have rightly rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and...
15 Aug 2021

Flooding risk

THE tragedy of two people drowning in the urban flooding witnessed in Islamabad’s high-value E-11 sector a...