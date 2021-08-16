Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2021

Police on alert after Afghan youth gather in Islamabad's F-9 Park

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 16, 2021 - Updated August 16, 2021 09:33am
The image shows Islamabad's F-9 park. — APP/File
The image shows Islamabad's F-9 park. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: Police were put on alert after receiving information that some individuals were displaying Afghanistan’s national flag and chanting slogans in F-9 Park and other areas of Islamabad on Sunday.

Later, five individuals were picked from different parts of the capital but no case was registered against them.

The police recovered an Afghan citizen card from one of the boys in F-9 Park who belonged to the Paktia province of Afghanistan. However, the other individuals managed to escape.

According to sources, eight to 10 young men holding the Afghan flags were seen chanting slogans in F-9 Park.

On seeing the Afghan boys about to clash with some locals, a police official approached them. However, the Afghan youth managed to escape.

After the police were alerted, five individuals were picked up from Aabpara, Shalimar and Margalla police areas. However, no case was registered against them. Two weeks ago, a group of individuals were also seen flying Afghanistan’s national flag as well as that of the Taliban in Lake View Park.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Iqbal
Aug 16, 2021 10:05am
Best to deport these families. They are not going to be friends. They must be watched.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 16, 2021 10:08am
Sent them back to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 16, 2021 10:10am
Please send them back to Afghanistan where they can live peacefully.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Grey matters
16 Aug 2021

Grey matters

Naturally recycled water, is the way to go.

Editorial

Apocalypse now
Updated 16 Aug 2021

Apocalypse now

With the world having failed to collectively act upon the warnings issued time and again, an apocalyptic scenario is at hand.
A controversial report
Updated 16 Aug 2021

A controversial report

THE recent release of the Anti-State Trends report by the digital media wing of the Ministry of Information has led...
16 Aug 2021

Undermining parliament

ROBUST parliamentary traditions are the bedrock of any mature democracy. For a country like Pakistan, where...
Afghanistan’s future
Updated 15 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s future

AS the Afghan Taliban continue their blitzkrieg across their country, with key cities falling like ninepins, it is a...
15 Aug 2021

Silencing the media

ALL major bodies representing the media have rightly rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and...
15 Aug 2021

Flooding risk

THE tragedy of two people drowning in the urban flooding witnessed in Islamabad’s high-value E-11 sector a...