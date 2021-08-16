Police on alert after Afghan youth gather in Islamabad's F-9 Park

RAWALPINDI: Police were put on alert after receiving information that some individuals were displaying Afghanistan’s national flag and chanting slogans in F-9 Park and other areas of Islamabad on Sunday.

Later, five individuals were picked from different parts of the capital but no case was registered against them.

The police recovered an Afghan citizen card from one of the boys in F-9 Park who belonged to the Paktia province of Afghanistan. However, the other individuals managed to escape.

According to sources, eight to 10 young men holding the Afghan flags were seen chanting slogans in F-9 Park.

On seeing the Afghan boys about to clash with some locals, a police official approached them. However, the Afghan youth managed to escape.

After the police were alerted, five individuals were picked up from Aabpara, Shalimar and Margalla police areas. However, no case was registered against them. Two weeks ago, a group of individuals were also seen flying Afghanistan’s national flag as well as that of the Taliban in Lake View Park.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2021