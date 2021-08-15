Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2021

'This is not Saigon': US rejects comparisons between its Afghanistan and Vietnam exits

Dawn.com | ReutersPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 11:52pm
This combination photo shared by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shows Americans being evacuated by helicopters in Vietnam's Saigon in 1975 (left) and Kabul in Afghanistan (right) this week. — Photos courtesy: Shireen Mazari Twitter
This combination photo shared by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari shows Americans being evacuated by helicopters in Vietnam's Saigon in 1975 (left) and Kabul in Afghanistan (right) this week. — Photos courtesy: Shireen Mazari Twitter

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rejected widespread comparisons between ongoing American withdrawal from Afghanistan and its hurried exit from Vietnam almost half a century ago.

After the Taliban moved further into the Afghan capital, American diplomats were evacuated from their embassy in the fortified Wazir Akbar Khan district by helicopter to the airport as local Afghan forces, trained for years and equipped by the United States and others for billions of dollars, melted away.

Images of American helicopters shuttling back and forth led some to compare the situation to US's desperate exit from Saigon, Vietnam in 1975.

Back in Washington, when asked if images of helicopters ferrying personnel to Kabul airport were evocative of its retreat from Vietnam, Blinken told ABC News: "Let's take a step back. This is manifestly not Saigon."

Blinken's comments come days after US President Joe Biden had not only rejected any similarities between the two withdrawals but also all but shut the door of any hasty departures.

"There’s going to be no circumstance when you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," Biden said in a press conference on Thursday.

The resemblance in both the American exits was widely discussed on social media, with Pakistan's Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari even sharing a side-by-side picture to make her point.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

To Afghans with nowhere to go
Updated 15 Aug 2021

To Afghans with nowhere to go

‘This means I am going to lose … everything my father and I and my whole family have worked for.’

Editorial

Afghanistan’s future
Updated 15 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s future

AS the Afghan Taliban continue their blitzkrieg across their country, with key cities falling like ninepins, it is a...
15 Aug 2021

Silencing the media

ALL major bodies representing the media have rightly rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and...
15 Aug 2021

Flooding risk

THE tragedy of two people drowning in the urban flooding witnessed in Islamabad’s high-value E-11 sector a...
14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...