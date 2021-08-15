Dawn Logo

Police launch investigation into Baldia grenade attack as death toll rises to 13

Imtiaz AliPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 09:26pm
Police officials examine a truck at the site of explosion, in Karachi on Aug 14. — AP/File
Karachi police on Sunday launched an investigation into the deadly grenade attack on a mini-truck that had rocked Baldia Town's Mawach Goth area the previous night.

According to Raja Umer Khattab, a senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department, the death toll from the attack also rose to 13, comprising seven females and six boys — all members of an extended family. Six others remain injured.

Dr Ali Raza Rajpar, a medico-legal officer (MLO) at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, said that 10 persons — four boys and six women — had died when brought to the hospital on Saturday night.

Rajpar said a woman, a teenaged boy and another aged around seven to eight years succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The doctor further said that among the six patients currently under treatment are two females, who are in critical condition.

He said that a seventh man, who sat next to the driver, was also brought for treatment but only complained of bodily pain as he did not receive a pellet wound.

Terrorists scheming to destroy Karachi peace: Saeed Ghani at funeral

Meanwhile, provincial minister for information, labour and human resources, Saeed Ghani, attended the funeral of the deceased held at Sherpao Colony in Landhi.

He offered his condolences to the victims' families and assured them that "the Sindh government would rest only after bringing the perpetrators to justice."

"Terrorists are scheming to destroy Karachi's peace but the people and the government will rest only after grinding their nefarious intentions into the dirt.

"Immediately after the tragedy, the Sindh chief minister issued orders to institutions responsible for maintaining peace and security for a high-level investigation into the tragedy," Ghani said.

He said instructions were also given for the provision of medical treatment to the injured.

