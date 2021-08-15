Dawn Logo

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

ReutersPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 02:14pm
A view shows a partially collapsed building, as the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in the town of Bozkurt, in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 14. — Reuters
An aerial view of Bozkurt after the area was hit by flash floods that swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 14. — Reuters
Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month.

The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires had been brought under control after raging through southern coastal regions for two weeks.

Forty-eight people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province, another nine people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

Drone footage by Reuters showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province. Emergency workers were searching demolished buildings for the missing.

Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said.

“This is the worst flood disaster I have seen,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had told reporters late on Thursday after surveying the damage that extended across the provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop.

