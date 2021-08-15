Dawn Logo

Taliban enter Kabul, say they are ‘awaiting a peaceful transfer’

APPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 03:29pm
Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad on Sunday. — AP
A man sells Taliban flags in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug 14, 2021. — AP
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a peaceful transfer of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty, panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the United States Embassy.

Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital.

Major developments today

  • Taliban say they will not take Kabul “by force”
  • Taliban negotiators head to presidential palace to discuss transfer of power
  • Taliban spokesperson says they are seeking an unconditional surrender from the govt
  • Helicopters begin landing on US Embassy for evacuation
  • Taliban seize Jalalabad

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the US military.

The lightning speed of the push has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent. Just days ago, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.

Read: Taliban surge exposes failure of US efforts to build Afghan army

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city”. He declined to offer specifics on any possible negotiations between his forces and the government.

But when pressed on what kind of agreement the Taliban wanted, Shaheen acknowledged that they were seeking an unconditional surrender by the central government.

Meanwhile, Taliban negotiators headed to the presidential palace on Sunday to discuss the transfer, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. It remained unclear when that transfer would take place.

The negotiators on the government side included former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, an official said. Abdullah has long been a vocal critic of President Ashraf Ghani, who has refused giving up power to get a deal with the Taliban.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the closed-doors negotiations, described them as “tense.”

Meanwhile, acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan sought to reassure the public in a video message.

“Authority has been given to a delegation that will be going to Doha (Qatar) tomorrow to reach an agreement on Afghanistan,” he said. “I assure you about the security of Kabul.”

Smoke rises next to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy's roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials. — AP
Earlier, the insurgents also tried to calm residents of the capital.

“No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the insurgents said in a statement.

Despite the pledges, panic set in as many rushed to leave the country through the Kabul airport, the last route out of the country as the Taliban now hold every border crossing. Rapid shuttle flights of Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters near the embassy began a few hours later after the militants seized the nearby city of Jalalabad. Diplomatic armored SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the movements. However, wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the situation. The smoke grew heavier over time in the area, home to other nations’ embassies as well.

A US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital. — AP
Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, which typically carry armed troops, later landed near the embassy as well. At least one attack helicopter could be seen overhead as helicopters launched flares to distract possible missile fire. The US decided a few days ago to send in thousands of troops to help evacuate some personnel from its embassy.

At Kabul International Airport, Afghan forces abandoned the field to Western militaries, said a pilot who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters. An Afghan flight earlier landed at the airport from Kandahar loaded with troops who surrendered to the Taliban, even after taking shrapnel damage from a mortar attack, the pilot said.

President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke to the nation on Saturday for the first time since the offensive began, appears increasingly isolated as well. Warlords he negotiated with just days earlier have surrendered to the Taliban or fled, leaving Ghani without a military option. Ongoing negotiations in Qatar, the site of a Taliban office, also have failed to stop the insurgents’ advance.

Thousands of civilians now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul itself, fearing the future. While Kabul appeared calm on Sunday, some ATMs stopped distributing cash as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings.

Insurgents posted photos online early on Sunday showing them in the governor’s office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Abrarullah Murad, a lawmaker from the province told The Associated Press that the insurgents seized Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Murad said there was no fighting as the city surrendered.

The fall on Saturday of Mazar-e-Sharif, the country’s fourth largest city, which Afghan forces and two powerful former warlords had pledged to defend, handed the insurgents control over all of northern Afghanistan.

Atta Mohammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum, two of the warlords Ghani tried to rally to his side days earlier, fled over the border into Uzbekistan on Saturday, said officials close to Dostum. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorised to publicly speak about his movements.

Writing on Twitter, Noor alleged a “conspiracy” aided the fall of the north to the Taliban, without elaborating.

“Despite our firm resistance, sadly, all the government and the Afghan security forces equipment were handed over to the Taliban as a result of a big organised and cowardly plot,” Noor wrote. “They had orchestrated the plot to trap Marshal Dostum and myself too, but they didn’t succeed.”

In his speech on Saturday, Ghani vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

Peace talks continue

The US has continued holding peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar this week, and the international community has warned that a Taliban government brought about by force would be shunned. But the insurgents appear to have little interest in making concessions as they rack up victories on the battlefield.

“We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies,” Ghani said. “Soon the results will be shared with you,” he added, without elaborating further.

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. As the Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for US troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground. — AP
Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, expressed fears about a Taliban takeover on Saturday in an interview from Mazar-e-Sharif, before it fell.

“There will be no place for women,” said Mazari, who governs a district of 36,000 people near the northern city. “In the provinces controlled by the Taliban, no women exist there anymore, not even in the cities. They are all imprisoned in their homes.”

In a statement late on Saturday, however, the Taliban insisted their fighters wouldn’t enter people’s homes or interfere with businesses. They also said they’d offer an “amnesty” to those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign forces.

“The Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation,” the insurgents said. “In this regard, no one should worry about their life.”

Despite the pledge, those who can afford a ticket have been flocking to Kabul International Airport, the only way out of the country.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Afghan War
World

Comments (48)
Fastrack
Aug 15, 2021 11:39am
Reports say US is extremely disappointed and angry with Ghani for fooling them and ripping them off of billions. There was never a will to fight.
Reply Recommend 0
Andrew Preston
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
China and Pakistan benefit from a Taliban win
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
Dollars and Apaches don't win you wars. Faith and conviction win you wars.
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
It's all right for Al Qaida and ISIS to come out of their homes now?
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Aug 15, 2021 11:51am
@Fastrack, Ghani handed over the system to the Taliban. He sold the whole system. He even sold the Warlords and all 7 Military corps.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Aug 15, 2021 12:08pm
This may benefit Pakistan in the short term.. but Taliban in Afghanistan is disaster for Pakistan in the long term.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 15, 2021 12:21pm
Ghani can now live the rest of his life peacefully and extremely wealthy in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 15, 2021 12:24pm
Injustice and tyranny cannot last forever. USA and allies have killed and maimed thousands of Afghans in the last 20 years like they did in Vietnam, Africa and Middle East in the last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Aug 15, 2021 12:33pm
@Andrew Preston, and ofcourse you're an expert, most probably the same expert advising trump.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Aug 15, 2021 12:46pm
Military and government officials have looted American money and have bank accounts in foreign countries. Most of them have also purchased homes in foreign countries.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 15, 2021 12:47pm
It simply means you can’t win the war with latest weapons till your people are not with you
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:49pm
Indian investment down the drain. Taliban will also punish anti-Pakistan factions whom India funds. Taliban's will also teach India a lesson for creating mayhem against Taliban's in Afghanistan. Good days coming for Pakistan. Bad days ahead for Hindustan. Taliban's only know fighting, nothing else. US couldn't defeat them with the help of 30 other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:50pm
Taliban's are strategists. They accepted talks but also did their war gaming homework.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 12:50pm
Game over. Check mate.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:51pm
Talibanmake up for more than 80% of Afgan population. It's their country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fowez
Aug 15, 2021 12:51pm
The Kabul Governor was getting cozy with India. When is India sending troops to help.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 15, 2021 12:56pm
Deja vu 1975 of US Embassy in Saigon. Helicopters were lifting people off the roof top of the US Embassy as the city fell and US lost its long war in VIetnam. History repeats itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamal Chowkidar
Aug 15, 2021 12:56pm
We have invested so much in Afghanistan. We should also accept afghan refugees in India and settle them somewhere. Our actions should match our words
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2021 01:01pm
@Fastrack, Muslims are going to die in their thousands
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2021 01:15pm
Run Modi run from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan before its too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 15, 2021 01:16pm
Setting foot in Afghanistan is blunder not exiting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 01:16pm
cutting off the capital to the east as helicopters began landing at the US Embassy in Kabul. Repeat of vietnam.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 01:18pm
@mbawmba, It's all right for Al Qaida and ISIS to come out of their homes now? They have all flown off home, to delhi, already.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 15, 2021 01:20pm
Declare Kabul and Saigon twin cities.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 15, 2021 01:21pm
Pakistan should not allow any Afghans into the country. Take care of Pakistani Citizens first
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2021 01:23pm
As you sow, so shall you reap. History is no doubt repeating itself after quarter of a century in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:25pm
@Andrew Preston, how is that?
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:30pm
@mbawmba, if that does at all happen how will it affect you?
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:34pm
@Delta 1, i thought Ghani and his associates were US citizens, of course they have a choice.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 15, 2021 01:42pm
Kabul will welcome the Taliban with open arms. Taliban will take Kabul without firing a shot in anger.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Aug 15, 2021 01:45pm
Afghan National Army showed the cowardliness of highest order.Billions of dollars has been spent on them and they could not lasted for even six months in the battle field against Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil
Aug 15, 2021 01:48pm
@Delta 1, Ghani without power, will be of no use to India. India now can't use Afghan soil to harm neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:49pm
@Fastrack, This is going to be really bad foe Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:50pm
@Andrew Preston, I disagree. Both China and Pakistan will suffer the consequences in the long run.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2021 01:50pm
Bye bye so called Afghan puppet govt
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 01:51pm
So the US win a war without losing its soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:51pm
@mbawmba, Exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 15, 2021 01:59pm
Now, the problem is how to work with the Taliban government for peace in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Aug 15, 2021 03:04pm
@Abdul, - totally agree, Pakistan should keep a distance from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 15, 2021 03:07pm
@Emraan UK , they fought against the Russians. Then against USA and Nato. They don't want to kill their own people. Cowards are countries who attack defencless countries. There are enough examples!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 03:15pm
And so the U.S. folly is complete! The problem is, they're not even ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 03:15pm
@Andrew Preston, Thanks to USA
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 15, 2021 03:28pm
Today is Independence Day for Taliban. Ironically they share this day with India !
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:28pm
Only a few days ago the US said ''...... can take Kabul in 90 days''.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 15, 2021 03:31pm
The will of Pathans to fight is incredible throughout the history and has been proven again in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Aug 15, 2021 03:33pm
Pity India, uses US-donated masks and plays around with donated toys.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 15, 2021 03:35pm
The End.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:37pm
@Amin, - feel sorry for the new US president. However, he chose to continue the work of D Trump in this case because the war is costly and the US is broke from the inside.
Reply Recommend 0

