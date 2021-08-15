Dawn Logo

Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban move further into Kabul

AP | Dawn.comPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 08:18pm
Taliban fighters patrol inside a city of Kandahar province, southwest of Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug 15. — AP
Taliban fighters sit on a vehicle along the street in Jalalabad on Sunday. — AP
A man sells Taliban flags in Herat province, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug 14, 2021. — AP
Afghanistan’s embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban moved further into Kabul, officials said.

Ghani flew out of the country, two officials told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorised to brief journalists. Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, later confirmed Ghani had left in an online video.

“He left Afghanistan in a hard time, God hold him accountable,” Abdullah said.

Major developments today

  • Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan
  • Taliban say they will not take Kabul “by force”
  • Taliban negotiators head to presidential palace to discuss transfer of power
  • Taliban spokesperson says they are seeking an unconditional surrender from the govt
  • Helicopters begin landing on US Embassy for evacuation
  • Taliban seize Jalalabad

Reuters quoted a senior interior ministry official as saying that Ghani "has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan". It is unclear whether Ghani has resigned from the post of president.

Asked for comment, the president's office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons”. A representative of the Taliban said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

In a video posted on Facebook, Abdullah, speaking in Persian, appealed to the Afghan security forces to do their part to maintain peace in the country. He also appealed to the Taliban to not harm anyone or cause disharmony in Kabul. He said Ghani had left the country in troubling times, for which he will be remembered in history.

Ghani's countrymen and foreigners alike also raced for the exit, signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

After entering Kabul earlier today, Taliban fighters sought the unconditional surrender of the central government.

The beleaguered government, meanwhile, hoped for an interim administration, but increasingly had few cards to play. Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose the kind of brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights rushed to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings.

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban have defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the US military.

The lightning speed of the push has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent. Just days ago, an American military assessment estimated it would be a month before the capital would come under insurgent pressure.

Read: Taliban surge exposes failure of US efforts to build Afghan army

On Sunday, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that the insurgents are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul city”. He declined to offer specifics on any possible negotiations between his forces and the government.

But when pressed on what kind of agreement the Taliban wanted, Shaheen acknowledged that they were seeking an unconditional surrender by the central government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group was in talks with the Western-backed government for a peaceful surrender. "Taliban fighters are to be on standby on all entrances of Kabul until a peaceful and satisfactory transfer of power is agreed," he said in a statement.

Ali Ahmad Jalali, a US-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, could be named head of an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said, though it was unclear whether the Taliban had agreed.

For his part, Afghanistan's Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said the government will enter into talks with the Taliban for the peaceful transition of power.

In a video statement shared on Twitter, Mirzakwal said, "As the Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, I ordered all security forces, special forces and other personnel to continue their duties in different places to ensure the security of the city. Our people should not worry. There is no security problem in the city at the moment."

He underlined that Kabul remains under government control and that the Taliban would not attack the city, adding that the transition of power would also happen peacefully for a transitional government to be set up.

Meanwhile, Taliban negotiators headed to the presidential palace to discuss the transfer, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity. It remained unclear when that transfer would take place.

The negotiators on the government side included former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, an official said. Abdullah has long been a vocal critic of Ghani, who has refused giving up power to get a deal with the Taliban.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the closed-doors negotiations, described them as “tense”.

Meanwhile, acting Defence Minister Bismillah Khan sought to reassure the public in a video message.

“Authority has been given to a delegation that will be going to Doha (Qatar) tomorrow to reach an agreement on Afghanistan,” he said. “I assure you about the security of Kabul.”

Smoke rises next to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy. Wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy's roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials. — AP
Earlier, the insurgents also tried to calm residents of the capital.

“No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” the insurgents said in a statement.

On Sunday, an Afghan political delegation led by Wolesi Jirga Speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani arrived in Pakistan.

The delegation was received by Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, who said on Twitter that the visiting group included Salahuddin Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram, Ustad Mohammad Mohaqiq and Khalid Noor.

"Matters of mutual interest will be discussed during the Afghan political leadership's visit," Sadiq added.

Panic in Kabul

Despite the pledges, panic set in as many rushed to leave the country through the Kabul airport, the last route out of the country as the Taliban now hold every border crossing. Rapid shuttle flights of Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters near the embassy began a few hours later after the militants seized the nearby city of Jalalabad. Diplomatic armoured SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the movements. However, wisps of smoke could be seen near the embassy’s roof as diplomats urgently destroyed sensitive documents, according to two American military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the situation. The smoke grew heavier over time in the area, home to other nations’ embassies as well.

A US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the US Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advance on the Afghan capital. — AP
Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, which typically carry armed troops, later landed near the embassy as well. At least one attack helicopter could be seen overhead as helicopters launched flares to distract possible missile fire. The US decided a few days ago to send in thousands of troops to help evacuate some personnel from its embassy.

At Kabul International Airport, Afghan forces abandoned the field to Western militaries, said a pilot who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters. An Afghan flight earlier landed at the airport from Kandahar loaded with troops who surrendered to the Taliban, even after taking shrapnel damage from a mortar attack, the pilot said.

President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke to the nation on Saturday for the first time since the offensive began, appears increasingly isolated as well. Warlords he negotiated with just days earlier have surrendered to the Taliban or fled, leaving Ghani without a military option. Ongoing negotiations in Qatar, the site of a Taliban office, also have failed to stop the insurgents’ advance.

Thousands of civilians now live in parks and open spaces in Kabul itself, fearing the future. While Kabul appeared calm on Sunday, some ATMs stopped distributing cash as hundreds gathered in front of private banks, trying to withdraw their life savings.

Insurgents posted photos online early on Sunday showing them in the governor’s office in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Abrarullah Murad, a lawmaker from the province told The Associated Press that the insurgents seized Jalalabad after elders negotiated the fall of the government there. Murad said there was no fighting as the city surrendered.

The fall on Saturday of Mazar-e-Sharif, the country’s fourth-largest city, which Afghan forces and two powerful former warlords had pledged to defend, handed the insurgents control over all of northern Afghanistan.

Atta Mohammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum, two of the warlords Ghani tried to rally to his side days earlier, fled over the border into Uzbekistan on Saturday, said officials close to Dostum. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorised to publicly speak about his movements.

Writing on Twitter, Noor alleged a “conspiracy” aided the fall of the north to the Taliban, without elaborating.

“Despite our firm resistance, sadly, all the government and the Afghan security forces equipment were handed over to the Taliban as a result of a big organised and cowardly plot,” Noor wrote. “They had orchestrated the plot to trap Marshal Dostum and myself too, but they didn’t succeed.”

In his speech on Saturday, Ghani vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

Pakistan 'closely following' situation

Meanwhile, Pakistan said it was "closely following the unfolding situation" in Afghanistan, and would continue to support the efforts for a political settlement.

"We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal political crisis," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said the Pakistan embassy in Kabul was "extending necessary assistance" to Pakistanis, Afghans and the diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

A special inter-ministerial cell has been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa/arrival matters for diplomatic personnel, UN agencies, international organisations, media and others, it added.

Speaking about the situation in Afghanistan at a press conference in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan had repeatedly emphasised that Afghanistan's problems "have no military solution".

"The world and Pakistan are on the same page, that the Afghan issue be solved through talks and negotiation and a transitional setup emerges in a peaceful way which is inclusive and broad-based," he said.

Terming the ongoing crisis "moments of trial" for the Afghan leadership, the minister said Pakistan hoped that Afghan citizens' rights were protected and the problem was solved through talks.

Qureshi said Islamabad had played the role of a facilitator in the peace process, and its diplomatic outreach would continue. "After Ashura, I will contact different Afghan neighbours and exchange thoughts so we can go toward a peaceful solution," he added.

Peace talks continue

The US has continued holding peace talks between the government and the Taliban in Qatar this week, and the international community has warned that a Taliban government brought about by force would be shunned. But the insurgents appear to have little interest in making concessions as they rack up victories on the battlefield.

“We have started consultations, inside the government with elders and political leaders, representatives of different levels of the community as well as our international allies,” Ghani said. “Soon the results will be shared with you,” he added, without elaborating further.

On Sunday, Nato said finding a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan was more pressing “than ever”.

“We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever,” an official at the 30-nation alliance told AFP.

Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban’s oppressive rule. The group had previously governed Afghanistan under a harsh version of Islamic law in which women were forbidden to work or attend school, and could not leave their homes without a male relative accompanying them.

Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. As the Taliban offensive encircles the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war, and only one way in for US troops sent to protect American diplomats still on the ground. — AP
Salima Mazari, one of the few female district governors in the country, expressed fears about a Taliban takeover on Saturday in an interview from Mazar-e-Sharif, before it fell.

“There will be no place for women,” said Mazari, who governs a district of 36,000 people near the northern city. “In the provinces controlled by the Taliban, no women exist there anymore, not even in the cities. They are all imprisoned in their homes.”

In a statement late on Saturday, however, the Taliban insisted their fighters wouldn’t enter people’s homes or interfere with businesses. They also said they’d offer an “amnesty” to those who worked with the Afghan government or foreign forces.

“The Islamic Emirate once again assures all its citizens that it will, as always, protect their life, property and honour and create a peaceful and secure environment for its beloved nation,” the insurgents said. “In this regard, no one should worry about their life.”

Despite the pledge, those who can afford a ticket have been flocking to Kabul International Airport, the only way out of the country.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.

Fastrack
Aug 15, 2021 11:39am
Reports say US is extremely disappointed and angry with Ghani for fooling them and ripping them off of billions. There was never a will to fight.
Reply Recommend 0
Andrew Preston
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
China and Pakistan benefit from a Taliban win
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
Dollars and Apaches don't win you wars. Faith and conviction win you wars.
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Aug 15, 2021 11:45am
It's all right for Al Qaida and ISIS to come out of their homes now?
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Aug 15, 2021 11:51am
@Fastrack, Ghani handed over the system to the Taliban. He sold the whole system. He even sold the Warlords and all 7 Military corps.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Aug 15, 2021 12:08pm
This may benefit Pakistan in the short term.. but Taliban in Afghanistan is disaster for Pakistan in the long term.
Reply Recommend 0
jessie
Aug 15, 2021 12:09pm
now US does not need Pakistan. so Pakistan should be ready for sanctions
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Aug 15, 2021 12:21pm
Ghani can now live the rest of his life peacefully and extremely wealthy in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 15, 2021 12:24pm
Injustice and tyranny cannot last forever. USA and allies have killed and maimed thousands of Afghans in the last 20 years like they did in Vietnam, Africa and Middle East in the last 70 years.
Reply Recommend 0
hussain
Aug 15, 2021 12:33pm
@Andrew Preston, and ofcourse you're an expert, most probably the same expert advising trump.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin, PhD
Aug 15, 2021 12:46pm
Military and government officials have looted American money and have bank accounts in foreign countries. Most of them have also purchased homes in foreign countries.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 15, 2021 12:47pm
It simply means you can’t win the war with latest weapons till your people are not with you
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:49pm
Indian investment down the drain. Taliban will also punish anti-Pakistan factions whom India funds. Taliban's will also teach India a lesson for creating mayhem against Taliban's in Afghanistan. Good days coming for Pakistan. Bad days ahead for Hindustan. Taliban's only know fighting, nothing else. US couldn't defeat them with the help of 30 other countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:50pm
Taliban's are strategists. They accepted talks but also did their war gaming homework.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 12:50pm
Game over. Check mate.
Reply Recommend 0
Basit
Aug 15, 2021 12:51pm
Talibanmake up for more than 80% of Afgan population. It's their country.
Reply Recommend 0
Fowez
Aug 15, 2021 12:51pm
The Kabul Governor was getting cozy with India. When is India sending troops to help.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Aug 15, 2021 12:56pm
Deja vu 1975 of US Embassy in Saigon. Helicopters were lifting people off the roof top of the US Embassy as the city fell and US lost its long war in VIetnam. History repeats itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamal Chowkidar
Aug 15, 2021 12:56pm
We have invested so much in Afghanistan. We should also accept afghan refugees in India and settle them somewhere. Our actions should match our words
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 15, 2021 01:01pm
@Fastrack, Muslims are going to die in their thousands
Reply Recommend 0
Mahboob Khan
Aug 15, 2021 01:06pm
@Andrew Preston, India is the big loser.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2021 01:15pm
Run Modi run from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan before its too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 15, 2021 01:16pm
Setting foot in Afghanistan is blunder not exiting.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 01:16pm
cutting off the capital to the east as helicopters began landing at the US Embassy in Kabul. Repeat of vietnam.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 01:18pm
@mbawmba, It's all right for Al Qaida and ISIS to come out of their homes now? They have all flown off home, to delhi, already.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 15, 2021 01:20pm
Declare Kabul and Saigon twin cities.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 15, 2021 01:21pm
Pakistan should not allow any Afghans into the country. Take care of Pakistani Citizens first
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2021 01:23pm
As you sow, so shall you reap. History is no doubt repeating itself after quarter of a century in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:25pm
@Andrew Preston, how is that?
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:30pm
@mbawmba, if that does at all happen how will it affect you?
Reply Recommend 0
Lala
Aug 15, 2021 01:31pm
@Fastrack, sorrow to say, this war is now going to trouble you as well.
Reply Recommend 0
sulltan, Eng
Aug 15, 2021 01:34pm
@Delta 1, i thought Ghani and his associates were US citizens, of course they have a choice.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 15, 2021 01:42pm
Kabul will welcome the Taliban with open arms. Taliban will take Kabul without firing a shot in anger.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Aug 15, 2021 01:45pm
Afghan National Army showed the cowardliness of highest order.Billions of dollars has been spent on them and they could not lasted for even six months in the battle field against Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammil
Aug 15, 2021 01:48pm
@Delta 1, Ghani without power, will be of no use to India. India now can't use Afghan soil to harm neighbor.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:49pm
@Fastrack, This is going to be really bad foe Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:50pm
@Andrew Preston, I disagree. Both China and Pakistan will suffer the consequences in the long run.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2021 01:50pm
Bye bye so called Afghan puppet govt
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 01:51pm
So the US win a war without losing its soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 15, 2021 01:51pm
@mbawmba, Exactly.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 15, 2021 01:59pm
Now, the problem is how to work with the Taliban government for peace in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Aug 15, 2021 02:00pm
@mbawmba, Isis and Al Qaida are both American creations!
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Aug 15, 2021 02:13pm
Barbarians next door. Next target ???
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 15, 2021 02:20pm
@Abdul, “ This may benefit Pakistan in the short term.. but Taliban in Afghanistan is disaster for Pakistan in the long term.” Ok. We’ll see.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 15, 2021 02:23pm
@Rahul, “ Both China and Pakistan will suffer the consequences in the long run.” Typical Indian wishful thinking.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 15, 2021 02:41pm
Ghani, a double agent, was well known to deal with the winners and get away with his trillions.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 15, 2021 02:44pm
Kabul take over will complete peaceful exit of USA and India for keeping Afg and neighbours in pain.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Aug 15, 2021 02:49pm
A lesson for the US and other aspiring super powers to not meddle in others affairs. Also a lesson on what happens if you trust or have pak as your ally
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Aug 15, 2021 02:50pm
Everyone wants to know why Ghani's army did not fight? The answer is because they were trained and supported by the Indian army.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalil
Aug 15, 2021 02:50pm
Wonder if Ghani has booked his flight to India yet. Modi is waiting to greet him with a bear hug. He can join the RSS govt as a special advisor.
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 15, 2021 02:51pm
Kabul government must sign an unconditional immediate surrender so that there can be an end to hostilities.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Aug 15, 2021 03:04pm
@Abdul, - totally agree, Pakistan should keep a distance from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Aug 15, 2021 03:07pm
@Emraan UK , they fought against the Russians. Then against USA and Nato. They don't want to kill their own people. Cowards are countries who attack defencless countries. There are enough examples!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 03:15pm
And so the U.S. folly is complete! The problem is, they're not even ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 03:15pm
@Andrew Preston, Thanks to USA
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Aug 15, 2021 03:27pm
@Maud, "The problem is how to work with the Taliban government for peace in the country" Simple: Don't lie. Don't cheat. Keep your word of honor. And don't double cross.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Aug 15, 2021 03:28pm
Today is Independence Day for Taliban. Ironically they share this day with India !
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:28pm
Only a few days ago the US said ''...... can take Kabul in 90 days''.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 15, 2021 03:31pm
The will of Pathans to fight is incredible throughout the history and has been proven again in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Aug 15, 2021 03:33pm
Pity India, uses US-donated masks and plays around with donated toys.
Reply Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Aug 15, 2021 03:34pm
@Basit, They learned from westerners to hold talks on hand and build pressure on the other.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:34pm
@mbawmba, - the three groups cannot work together; each will try to take the power from the other. Wait and see.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 15, 2021 03:35pm
The End.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:37pm
@Amin, - feel sorry for the new US president. However, he chose to continue the work of D Trump in this case because the war is costly and the US is broke from the inside.
Reply Recommend 0
Warid Rhman
Aug 15, 2021 03:42pm
@Changez Khan, probably the beginning
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 15, 2021 03:46pm
Another Saigon for USA for peace in Afghanistan as in Vietnam.
Reply Recommend 0
IndianDeltaVirus
Aug 15, 2021 03:47pm
Trump will gain from it and become next president of USA, well played sir.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 15, 2021 03:48pm
Taliban literally means seekers. They got what they were seeking.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 03:56pm
@Maud, - they have not shown their hand. Funny that talks continue in Doha while the end game is unfolding in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 15, 2021 03:59pm
@Fowez, The Kabul Governor was getting cozy with India. When is India sending troops to help. Indian soldiers refused to go, they were terrified.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 15, 2021 04:04pm
After Libya and Iraq, another disaster for the USA for creating an Islamic state.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 15, 2021 04:08pm
The final nail in the supremacy of the USA policies. Bush and his collaborators sent their armies to destroy the Taliban but have runaway by strengthening them.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 15, 2021 04:13pm
It is not a happy day for humanity. Loss of human life, destruction of the highest magnitude and nothing to show for it. The defence contractors made their billions if not trillions.
Reply Recommend 0
Jala
Aug 15, 2021 04:14pm
@Abdul, how???
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Aug 15, 2021 04:26pm
@Andrew Preston yes! The beginning of the end of the American empire, no less ;)
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 15, 2021 04:48pm
Now, USA will try desperately to use the new government in Afghanistan for their new geopolitical games in the region, particularly, against China.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 15, 2021 04:50pm
@M. Saeed, Was it not student?
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 15, 2021 04:51pm
@Fastrack, I can’t agree more brother , do you know where and what is coming next .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Aug 15, 2021 04:54pm
Proud Afghan. Whatever is humanitarian loss. History will remember them as they defeated three super powers of the time. Congratulations to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Aug 15, 2021 04:56pm
Proud Afghan. Congratulations to them for defeating hyper power of the world
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 15, 2021 05:02pm
Once mother of all evils is out of Afghanistan we can expect Afghans will see peace soon.Russia, China and Pakistan can sincerely help their needy neighbour.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Akram
Aug 15, 2021 05:03pm
@Basit, good days for Pakistan? Wait. US is will punish Pakistan for supporting Afghanistan. Economy will collapse.
Reply Recommend 0
T K
Aug 15, 2021 05:05pm
It was only a matter of time before they took control, India invested millions of dollars, shame they won't get that back! Modi needs to invest in his own country and people, no clean water, no toilets, just BJP beating up ethnic minority people!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Amir
Aug 15, 2021 05:07pm
Moment of thought for Americans why they were unable to win hearts and minds of the people they occupied for 20 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 15, 2021 05:08pm
Taliban next stop will be to release Kashmiri from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Aug 15, 2021 05:22pm
Afghanistan liberated. Same date as on India got liberation. Good
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 15, 2021 05:27pm
On 15th August, irony :D
Reply Recommend 0
Gollum
Aug 15, 2021 05:40pm
Ghani Selfishness caused so much damage and misery for common afghans.he should have stepped down earlier.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Aug 15, 2021 05:44pm
@Realistic, Very truthful.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Aug 15, 2021 06:33pm
i never saw any territory falling so quickly into hands of a force who had just been defeated, at least claim to have been defeated, by a superpower
Reply Recommend 0
waqar zaka
Aug 15, 2021 06:38pm
welcome back to 1996
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 15, 2021 07:06pm
They are all Afghans in the end.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil
Aug 15, 2021 07:13pm
Pakistan and Muslim world should not forget role played by India in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Barrister Stamford
Aug 15, 2021 07:23pm
Coward Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan like rodent.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 15, 2021 07:32pm
Run run run
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 15, 2021 07:33pm
So his run and dumped the people of Afghan
Reply Recommend 0
Dragden
Aug 15, 2021 07:38pm
Ghani must be in India
Reply Recommend 0
Gollum
Aug 15, 2021 07:38pm
15 August will be remembered as fall of Kabul..ironically on india Independence day.
Reply Recommend 0
Rabbi
Aug 15, 2021 07:39pm
@Andrew Preston, how’s that?
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Aug 15, 2021 07:39pm
Even India refused to give assylum to Ghani. He learned the hard way. Modi is friend of no one. The game is over for the cowards. India and Ghani.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 15, 2021 07:44pm
Those who rejoices now will cry later.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan Ullah
Aug 15, 2021 07:46pm
American only killed humans...
Reply Recommend 0
Prof Naik
Aug 15, 2021 07:51pm
Go home Ashraf Ghani, go home...... to the US
Reply Recommend 0
Oscar Norman
Aug 15, 2021 07:52pm
Well the way Indians escaped shows their brave souls despite billion dollar pumped by Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Aug 15, 2021 07:52pm
Helicopter hovering over American embassy is a reminder of America 's hurriedly arranged retreat from Saigon , Vietnam.
Reply Recommend 0

