Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 15, 2021

Measures under way to secure World Bank loan: Tarin

Mubarak Zeb KhanPublished August 15, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 07:50am
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addresses a video conference. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/ File
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin addresses a video conference. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/ File

ISLAMABAD: The government will make all-out efforts to address three to four outstanding issues, including tax harmonisation, for securing loans worth over $800 million from the World Bank in the next one month.

Pakistan has already received $400m for reforms in tax administration out of a total of $1.2 billion loans of the World Bank, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told Dawn on Saturday. “We need this money and will take all prior actions,” he said.

On tax harmonisation, the minister said that he would hold a meeting with provincial finance ministers in the next seven to 10 days to resolve the outstanding issues. He said several meetings had already been held in this regard at the technical level.

According to a World Bank’s document, harmonisation involves an agreement among the federal government and the provinces to apply the same definitions, principles and rates for general sales tax (GST) on goods and services.

Two panels busy preparing steps to broaden tax base

This means that federal and provincial governments would revise legislation and regulations to apply the same definitions of economic activities subject to GST on goods and services, levy of GST based on the place of sale/consumption rather than the firm’s headquarters, and preferably, but not necessarily, standardise their tax rates.

Mr Tarin agreed that there are challenges and the federal government would intervene to resolve these issues between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and provincial revenue authorities. He said this issue would be resolved in the next one month. “I have a firm resolve to fix this issue,” he added.

The GST rates also needed to be streamlined. Currently, there are 26 rates for different categories of goods and several rates for services in different provinces. These multiple rates complicate both tax administration and compliance by taxpayers.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan told Dawn that two sub-committees were already working to suggest measures for broadening the tax base, one of the major initiatives under the World Bank reform project.

He said the committees’ reports and the government action plan on the basis of recommendations was expected by the end of this month. Dr Khan said the government would announce a clear strategy by August 31 to broaden the tax base and bring retailers under the tax net. He said the issue of tax harmonisation with the provinces would be resolved for better tax collection and facilitation of taxpayers.

The tax harmonisation will enable the GST collection through a single online portal where firms will file, pay GST, and claim GST refunds for both goods and services at the same time. The GST harmonisation will help the FBR and provincial tax authorities to expand their tax bases and increase compliance by sharing taxpayer information.

Recent estimates by the World Bank indicate that Pakistan is collecting only half of the economy’s tax potential, leaving almost two thirds of GST liabilities and more than half of income tax uncollected. For example, most retail traders do not pay taxes.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said the World Bank demands that Pakistan should notify the power sector reforms. He said the government would soon take up the issue of integrated power generation plan in next meeting of the Council of Common Interests. “We will get the plan approved in the CCI meeting,” he said.

This (approval of integrated power plan) is one of the prior actions for getting approximately $400m energy sector loan. Similarly, the government is also finalising the Circular Debt Management Plan in advance to ensure smooth sailing.

Mr Tarin said there were two other demands of the World Bank, which he did not disclose.

According to the World Bank report, Pakistan’s tax system is very complex and even people and the companies which would like to pay their taxes find that it costs them significant time and money to comply.

For example, the division of the GST on services between the federal government that collects tax on goods and the provinces that collect tax on services, means that firms that provide services across Pakistan need to file 60 tax returns a year only for GST and comply with different laws, regulations and administrative procedures for the federal level and each of the four provinces.

Published in Dawn, August 15th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Aug 15, 2021 08:04am
World bank loans are for a certain project only, not aid .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

15 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s future

AS the Afghan Taliban continue their blitzkrieg across their country, with key cities falling like ninepins, it is a...
15 Aug 2021

Silencing the media

ALL major bodies representing the media have rightly rejected the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority and...
15 Aug 2021

Flooding risk

THE tragedy of two people drowning in the urban flooding witnessed in Islamabad’s high-value E-11 sector a...
14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...