Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 15, 2021

10 killed in grenade attack on truck in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 15, 2021 12:21am
This image show the scene of the incident. — DawnNewsTV
This image show the scene of the incident. — DawnNewsTV

Ten people, including six women and four children, were killed while several others were injured in a grenade attack on a truck near Baldia Town's Mawach Goth area in Karachi on Saturday, police and rescue officials said.

Senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Raja Umer Khattab, said that initial investigations showed that it was a grenade attack. He said that the grenade exploded before it could hit the floor of the vehicle.

He said that initial investigations showed that the attackers were on a motorcycle.

South Zone DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said that the incident took place around 9:45pm and the truck was carrying between 20-25 people. The passengers were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, he said.

Additional police surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi said that 10 dead bodies had been brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Six women and four children were among the victims.

He said that 10 others who were injured in the incident had been brought to the hospital for treatment. He said that all four of the deceased children were male and between 10 to 12 years of age.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab took notice of the incident and sought details from the Keamari SSP. In a statement, he said that investigators were probing the incident from different angles.

Expressing regret over the loss of human lives, the administrator directed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to those who were injured.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed police officials and the district administration to shift the injured to nearby hospitals.

The chief minister also sought a report from the provincial transport minister about the vehicle, enquiring whether the truck belonged to Sindh or another province.

He also directed the transport minister to provide details about the vehicle's fitness certificate and the cause of the explosion.

Shah also directed the health secretary to shift the injured to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Democracy in danger
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Democracy in danger

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a firm, incontestable record of refusal of parliamentary debate.
Here come the Taliban
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Here come the Taliban

The time for musings is over. We need decisions that we can stand firm on.
Hell on Earth
14 Aug 2021

Hell on Earth

The message is clear: the climate will continue to warm and weather extremes will intensify.
The limits of sovereignty
Updated 13 Aug 2021

The limits of sovereignty

Since 1959, Pakistan has entered 53 bilateral investment treaties with 48 different countries.

Editorial

14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...
What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...