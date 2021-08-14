Dawn Logo

Khadija Siddiqui unharmed after 'unidentified assailants open fire' at her car in Lahore

Imran GabolPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 10:35pm
This image shows Khadija Siddiqui's car. ─ Photo provided by author
This image shows Khadija Siddiqui's car. ─ Photo provided by author

Khadija Siddiqui ─ who was stabbed 23 times in 2016 ─ was unhurt on Saturday after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fired at her car outside her residence in Lahore's Gulberg area.

In her handwritten complaint to the police — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — Siddiqui wrote that she was at her home when she heard a gunshot. When she went outside to investigate, she saw that a bullet had hit the hood of her car.

"Unidentified people opened fire on my vehicle," she said, as she mentioned that she was attacked in 2016 as well. Siddiqui stated that her life was in danger and asked police to take action.

Meanwhile, Barrister Hassaan Niazi, a member of Siddiqui's legal team, said that there was "direct firing" at her home while she was present inside.

"Stay strong Khadija Siddiqui ─ you were born a fighter ─ these bullets can’t scare a warrior like you," he said as he called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident.

He said that one of the bullets went through her father's car, but added that she was safe. "Just spoke to her. She was not scared at all. Sounded stronger than ever."

Niazi said that the Lahore DIG (Operations) had taken notice of the incident, sent a team and promised them justice.

Punjab CM takes notice of incident

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Lahore capital city police officer.

He also directed officials to arrest those who were involved in the incident, adding that they should be brought under the ambit of law.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Sajid Kiyani directed the Model Town superintendent of police to take action against the accused and instructed officials to trace the culprits through Safe City cameras.

He said that such incidents will not be tolerated, adding that protecting citizens was the police's prime responsibility.

Siddiqui's request for security in July had drawn 'no response'

In July, after her attacker Shah Hussain was granted an early release, Siddiqui told the media that she had submitted an application to the Lahore police chief for security. "However, I did not receive a response," she said, adding that she had submitted a similar application a few months ago as well.

Earlier, Siddiqui had accused Hussain, her then classmate, of attacking her on May 3, 2016, near Lahore's Shimla Hill where she, along with her driver, had gone to pick up her younger sister from school.

A judicial magistrate on July 29, 2017 had sentenced Hussain to seven-year imprisonment; however, Hussain was acquitted by the LHC the following year.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had and overturned the Lahore High Court's decision, and had ordered Hussain's immediate arrest.

However, last month Hussain managed to secure an early release after serving only three-and-a-half years of his original sentence. The development was heavily criticised by rights activists and on social media, prompting the government to release a statement.

