In pictures: Decked out in green and white, Pakistanis celebrate second Independence Day under Covid's shadow

Citizens across the country, dressed in vibrant hues of green and white, took to the streets and national monuments to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour.
Even though the country is in the throes of what has been called the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, some Pakistanis threw caution to the wind as they celebrated independence.
The day began with change of guard ceremonies held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively, and a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.
Special ceremonies and programmes were also held across the country to observe Independence Day.
Header image: A man rides a motorbike with a large Pakistan flag as people arrive at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP