In pictures: Decked out in green and white, Pakistanis celebrate second Independence Day under Covid's shadow

Some citizens threw caution to the wind as they celebrated independence.

Citizens across the country, dressed in vibrant hues of green and white, took to the streets and national monuments to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Even though the country is in the throes of what has been called the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, some Pakistanis threw caution to the wind as they celebrated independence.

The day began with change of guard ceremonies held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively, and a 31-gun salute in the capital, followed by 21-gun salutes in all four provincial capitals.

Special ceremonies and programmes were also held across the country to observe Independence Day.

A man along with children ride on a motorbike dressed in the colours of Pakistan's national flag during Independence Day celebrations in Quetta on August 14. — AFP

A girl poses for a picture with flags of Pakistan at the tomb of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal during Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on August 14. — AFP

A man with a national flag on his bike rides during the celebrations of Independence Day in Karachi on August 14. — Reuters

A cadet of the Pakistan Navy salutes the national flag during a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum in Karachi on August 14. — Reuters

Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force soldiers march at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

Cyclists pause during the celebration of Independence Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Karachi on August 14. — Reuters

Pakistani Naval soldiers salute at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

A man gestures while wearing a mask with the colours of the flag of Pakistan outside Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

People take part in a bicycle race outside Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

(From L) Pakistan's Army, Navy and Air Force soldiers offer wreaths at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP

A girl waves a flag from a window of a car during Independence Day celebrations of in Karachi on August 14. — Reuters

Pakistani Ranger Wing Commander Hassan (R) presents sweets to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Jasbir Singh (2L) during a ceremony to celebrate Pakistan's 75th Independence Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post on August 14. — AFP

Pakistan's Rangers march past the tomb of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal during Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on August 14. — AFP

Pakistanis parade in the street during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 13. — AFP

Header image: A man rides a motorbike with a large Pakistan flag as people arrive at Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14. — AFP