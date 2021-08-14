Dawn Logo

Afghan President Ghani says 'remobilisation of armed forces top priority'

AFPPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 03:05pm
Afghan President Ghani says 'remobilisation of armed forces top priority'. — Reuters/File
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday the remobilisation of the country's armed forces was a “top priority”, as Taliban fighters inched closer to the capital after routing the country's defences over the past week.

The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul, capturing a key city near Afghanistan's capital as American troops flew in to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians.

“In the current situation, the remobilisation of our security and defence forces is our top priority, and serious steps are being taken in this regard,” he said in a televised speech.

He gave no hint he would resign or take responsibility for the current situation, but said “consultations” were taking place to try and end the war.

“As a historic mission, I will not let the imposed war on people cause more deaths,” he said, appearing sombre and sitting before an Afghan flag.

“Therefore, I have started extensive consultations inside the government with the elders, political leaders, representatives of people, and international partners on achieving a reasonable and certain political solution in which the peace and stability of the people of Afghanistan are envisaged.”

With the country's second and third-largest cities having fallen into Taliban hands, Kabul has effectively become a besieged last stand for government forces who have offered little or no resistance elsewhere.

But Ghani praised the forces “that have defended the nation courageously and showed strong determination”.

In Kabul, US embassy staff were ordered to begin shredding and burning sensitive material, as the first American troops from a planned 3,000-strong re-deployment started arriving to secure the airport and oversee evacuations.

A host of European countries — including Britain, Germany, Denmark and Spain — all announced the withdrawal of personnel from their respective embassies on Friday.

For Kabul residents and the tens of thousands who have sought refuge there in recent weeks, the overwhelming mood was one of confusion and fear.

The scale and speed of the Taliban advance have shocked Afghans and the US-led alliance that poured billions into the country after toppling the Taliban in the wake of the September 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.

Days before a final US withdrawal ordered by President Joe Biden, individual Afghan soldiers, units and even whole divisions have surrendered — handing the insurgents even more vehicles and military hardware to fuel their lightning advance.

