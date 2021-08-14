Dawn Logo

Pakistan celebrates 75th Independence Day with patriotic zeal and fervour

Dawn.comPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 10:38am
President Dr Arif Alvi raises the national flag at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi raises the national flag at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — DawnNewsTV

Pakistanis are celebrating today (Saturday) the country's 75th year of Independence with traditional zeal and fervour, with commemorative ceremonies held in cities across the country.

The celebrations began with change of guard ceremonies held at Mazaar-i-Quaid and Mazaar-i-Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi, who was the chief guest at the event, congratulated the nation on the completion of 74 years of Independence on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, he said, "today we realise the difficulties that were faced in the course of [Pakistan's] freedom," and paid tribute to the leaders of the freedom movement, including Allam Iqbal, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Liaquat Ali Khan.

"It is due to their sacrifices that we are here today," he said.

The president said that over the past 74 years, "three wars were forced upon us".

"There is an ongoing race for weapons in the region and Pakistan has been [deliberately] trapped," he said, adding that despite this challenge, Pakistan, which was essentially an agricultural country, managed to meet its food requirements and was now on the way to becoming an industrial country. He said the country was also making advancements in the area of information technology.

President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a flag-hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a flag-hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — DawnNewsTV

Recounting Pakistan's accomplishments of the past years, he said when India conducted a nuclear explosion in 1974, Pakistan managed to create a nuclear deterrent within just seven years after that.

Moreover, the president said, Pakistan had been fighting terrorism after the situation worsened in Afghanistan.

"We sacrificed around 100,000 lives and lost around $150 billion, but came out [of that war] victorious."

He lauded Pakistan's armed forces and police for bravely fighting terrorism and "setting an example".

The president further stated that "we all are witnesses to [the actions] of nations that claim to be the champions of human rights".

"Compare them with Pakistan... they let refuge drown in seas and rivers but don't give them refuge. Pakistan, [on the other hand], gave refuge to 3.5 refugees."

He added that the nation had stood strong in the face of multiple challenges.

The president also appreciated the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and launching the Ehsaas programme, appealing to citizens to observes Covid-related standard operating procedures.

"Our success against the coronavirus is our strength," he said, adding that while the country battled the pandemic on the principles of welfare, its economy also progressed.

He said Pakistan had the potential to become a developed country and encouraged citizens to work towards.

More to follow

To be honest
Aug 14, 2021 09:37am
first geo reported it was 74th then 75th
Reply Recommend 0
Efrin
Aug 14, 2021 09:38am
I stand corrected; it is the 75th Independence Day but the 74th anniversary
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 14, 2021 09:42am
I regret having just one life to sacrifice for my beloved homeland. Pakistan Paendabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
RAGHUNATH
Aug 14, 2021 09:50am
all the best
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 14, 2021 09:54am
Happy independence day. 75 years plus and ON. Wish both IK and Bajwa has been the PM and COAS for the past 25 years. Country would have bolted to number #1 in Asia in terms of economy, and military. We need true patriots such as these people to excel.
Reply Recommend 0
Faif
Aug 14, 2021 10:33am
Happy independence day to all Pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0

