Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 14, 2021

Pakistan Bar Council opposes Justice Ayesha’s nomination

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 11:04am
A file photo of Justice Ayesha A. Malik, who is fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court. — Dawn/File
A file photo of Justice Ayesha A. Malik, who is fourth on the seniority list of the Lahore High Court. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has opposed the move by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to nominate Justice Ayesha Malik, the fourth most senior judge in the Lahore High Court, for elevation to the Supreme Court.

In a statement released on Friday, PBC vice chairman Khushdil Khan said Justice Ayesha’s elevation would ignore not only the LHC judges senior to her, including the chief justice, but also the chief justices of other high courts.

Khushdil Khan said such nominations would affect the performance of senior judges.

“This move is against the principle of seniority laid down in the 1996 judges case. It has been a consistent stance of the legal fraternity that the Judicial Commission should follow the principle of seniority and stop the practice and desire to pick and choose for elevation to the Supreme Court,” Khushdil Khan stated.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asad Khan
Aug 14, 2021 12:02pm
The reason for the downfall of our institutions is seniority rather than merit.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Democracy in danger
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Democracy in danger

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a firm, incontestable record of refusal of parliamentary debate.
Here come the Taliban
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Here come the Taliban

The time for musings is over. We need decisions that we can stand firm on.
Hell on Earth
14 Aug 2021

Hell on Earth

The message is clear: the climate will continue to warm and weather extremes will intensify.
The limits of sovereignty
Updated 13 Aug 2021

The limits of sovereignty

Since 1959, Pakistan has entered 53 bilateral investment treaties with 48 different countries.

Editorial

14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...
What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...