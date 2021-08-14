Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 14, 2021

Chaman border reopens after talks with Taliban

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 08:18am
This file photo show the Friendship Gate on the Pakistan-Afghan border. — Dawn/File
This file photo show the Friendship Gate on the Pakistan-Afghan border. — Dawn/File

QUETTA: The Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman that the Taliban had closed last week was reopened on Friday after successful negotiation between the two sides.

The decision about reopening of the border crossing was taken three days ago at a meeting between Pakistani and Taliban officials who are running affairs of the Afghan border district of Spin-Boldak which they captured last month.

However, the next day the border could not be reopened due to a Taliban demand that Afghans who wanted to cross into Chaman from Wesh should be allowed without visa and other documents. Pakistani border authorities refused to allow entry to these people without required documents.

The two sides again held talks on Friday and the border was reopened after which Afghan transit trade, and import and export of goods to and from Afghanistan resumed which had remained suspended for more than a week, causing heavy financial loss to the business community on both sides of the border.

“After negotiations with the Taliban the border has been reopened,” a senior official of the Chaman administration told Dawn, adding that not only Afghan transit trade trucks and other vehicles had been allowed to cross into Wesh and Chaman, but a large number of Afghan nationals waiting at the border for over a week had also been allowed to cross into Pakistan.

The body of an Afghan national who died of heart attack on Thursday was also sent to Afghanistan.

“The man was waiting to go back to Afghanistan for the last four days,” informed sources said.

Officials said that around 70 trucks loaded with goods crossed into Afghanis­tan while over 50 trucks entered Pakistan.

Officials said that Pakistan was allowing those Afghan nationals to enter Pakis­tan which had Afghan ID cards (Taskeera).

Pakistan has already tightened security along the Afghan border by deploying regular army troops which had replaced the paramilitary Frontier Corps.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Malik
Aug 14, 2021 08:20am
Send all Afghans back to their country!
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 14, 2021 08:39am
Taliban are showing maturity and will run the country efficiently, they need our guidance and support.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd. Ibrahim
Aug 14, 2021 08:41am
Taliban and Pakistan are brothers for life after all.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Aug 14, 2021 08:42am
close the border. Too many ungrateful Afghans living inside Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Aug 14, 2021 08:45am
Closed border, safer Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
4815459876
Aug 14, 2021 08:56am
As long as no Indian and afghan terrorists slip through.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Democracy in danger
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Democracy in danger

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a firm, incontestable record of refusal of parliamentary debate.
Here come the Taliban
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Here come the Taliban

The time for musings is over. We need decisions that we can stand firm on.
Hell on Earth
14 Aug 2021

Hell on Earth

The message is clear: the climate will continue to warm and weather extremes will intensify.
The limits of sovereignty
Updated 13 Aug 2021

The limits of sovereignty

Since 1959, Pakistan has entered 53 bilateral investment treaties with 48 different countries.

Editorial

14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...
What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...