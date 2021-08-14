Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 14, 2021

July was hottest month on record

APPublished August 14, 2021 - Updated August 14, 2021 12:20pm
A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey on July 30. — Reuters/File
A firefighter extinguishes a forest fire near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey on July 30. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: Earth sizzled last month and July became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, meteorologists said on Friday.

As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 16.73 degrees Celsius

last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the US said. The margin was just 0.01 Celsius.

The last seven Julys, from 2015 to this year, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 0.93 degrees Celsius warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

“In this case first place is the worst place to be, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”

“This is climate change,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann. It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.

Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity.

Warming on land in western North America and in parts of Europe and Asia really drove the record-setting heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what shattered it was land temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.

Northern Hemisphere temperatures were a fifth of a degree Celsius higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is a wide margin, Sanchez-Lugo said.

July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.

One factor helping the world bake this summer is a natural weather cycle called the Arctic Oscillation, sort of a cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more warming, the NOAA climatologist said.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2021

Climate Change
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Democracy in danger
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Democracy in danger

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a firm, incontestable record of refusal of parliamentary debate.
Here come the Taliban
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Here come the Taliban

The time for musings is over. We need decisions that we can stand firm on.
Hell on Earth
14 Aug 2021

Hell on Earth

The message is clear: the climate will continue to warm and weather extremes will intensify.
The limits of sovereignty
Updated 13 Aug 2021

The limits of sovereignty

Since 1959, Pakistan has entered 53 bilateral investment treaties with 48 different countries.

Editorial

14 Aug 2021

Growth sustainability

THE transfer of no-strings-attached funds of $2.8bn from the IMF later this month will bolster Pakistan’s foreign...
Principle of seniority
Updated 14 Aug 2021

Principle of seniority

Ironically, the flouting of this principle has also prevented women from rising in the judicial ranks in the first place.
14 Aug 2021

Cheating in exams

ONE of the defining features of a sound education system is the integrity of its examination system. Unfortunately,...
What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...