Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 13, 2021

IMF 'carefully watching' Afghanistan, too soon to predict spillover to Pakistan

ReutersPublished August 13, 2021 - Updated August 13, 2021 07:01pm
General view of the Pakistan's flag in the background as seen from the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. — Reuters
General view of the Pakistan's flag in the background as seen from the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan. — Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is "carefully watching" the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan, a spokesperson said on Friday, but added it was too early to predict the economic spillover in neighbouring IMF programme countries like Pakistan.

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, wresting control of its second and third biggest cities.

"The IMF is carefully watching the fast-moving situation on the ground in Afghanistan," an IMF spokesperson told Reuters. "It is premature to speculate on the outcome and potential economic spillovers to Pakistan".

"We stand ready to continue supporting Pakistan achieve the objectives of debt sustainability and strong and sustainable growth," the IMF spokesperson said.

"No date is currently set for concluding these (review) talks, as we are focused on the reforms and policy steps needed to achieve the programme objectives," which include reducing debt and reforming the country's energy sector, the spokesperson added.

Pakistan has a $6 billion IMF programme that began in 2019. The government and the Fund's staff have been in talks in recent months to try to finalise the programme's latest progress review but are yet to reach agreement.

Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection, aimed at stabilising the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal deficit.

In March this year, the IMF had released the third tranche of $500 million for the country after disbursing $1.45bn in previous two tranches, bringing the total disbursements to $2bn.

In June, the IMF had said it was holding open, constructive discussions with Pakistan, insisting further talks were needed about the country's fiscal spending plans, structural reforms, particularly in the tax and energy sectors, and social spending.

“We stand ready to continue to support Pakistan,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice had said. “As the recovery gains strength, it will be important to accelerate the implementation of policies and reforms needed to address some of the long-standing challenges facing the Pakistani economy.”

The same month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had said it was not possible for Pakistan to get out of the IMF programme at a time when the economy is reviving.

Apart from the 39-month loan, the minister had on Thursday said that Pakistan will receive $2.77b ‘unconditional’ funds from the IMF on Aug 23.

The minister said the $2.77b were part of the $650b general allocation the Washington-based lending agency made to all its members to boost international liquidity challenged by the global health pandemic.

IMF Loan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

We and they
13 Aug 2021

We and they

Population must be the subject of our national discourse.
Not a victory for rule of law
Updated 12 Aug 2021

Not a victory for rule of law

Suo motu actions, for all their perceived good, are inherent illustrations of the failure of the judicial system.

Editorial

What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

What is the PDM’s goal?

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...
12 Aug 2021

Crisis in the making

THE Supreme Court is the final court of appeal, seen as the ultimate bulwark against injustice in a country that...
PM’s Karachi visit
Updated 12 Aug 2021

PM’s Karachi visit

The PTI-led federal govt should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through fiats.
12 Aug 2021

Raging wildfires

AFTER centuries of neglect and abuse, the earth appears to have finally lost its cool with mankind. Ferocious fires...