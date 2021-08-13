Dawn Logo

England to play two T20s in Pakistan before Twenty20 World Cup

Makhdoom Abubakar | AFPPublished August 13, 2021 - Updated August 13, 2021 05:45pm
The England men's side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that the England cricket team will play two Twenty20 internationals in October on their first tour of the country since 2005.

“The England men's side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October,” said the PCB release.

Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on Oct 9 and they will depart for Dubai on Oct 15 for the Twenty20 World Cup that will take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from Oct 17 to Nov 14.

England's women will also play three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Rawalpindi stadium.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s teams for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.

New Zealand's cricket team will also tour Pakistan in September — their first after a gap of 18 years — one of many tours that will further restore Pakistan's image as a safe host for international matches.

The West Indies and Australia are also due to play in Pakistan in the next seven months. Pakistan became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

But a rapid improvement in security in recent years has gradually seen the return of international cricket, with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and South Africa touring in the last six years.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015 Pakistan had to host England in the United Arab Emirates.

  • Oct 13 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)
  • Oct 14 - Pakistan women v England women; Pakistan men v England men (T20I double-header)
  • Oct 17 - Pakistan women v England women, 1st ODI
  • Oct 19 - Pakistan women v England women, 2nd ODI
  • Oct 21 - Pakistan women v England women, 3rd ODI
We and they
13 Aug 2021

Population must be the subject of our national discourse.
Not a victory for rule of law
Updated 12 Aug 2021

Suo motu actions, for all their perceived good, are inherent illustrations of the failure of the judicial system.

Editorial

What is the PDM’s goal?
Updated 13 Aug 2021

It is now clear that the govt is well on its way to completing its term without having to face any credible existential threat.
13 Aug 2021

Robust auto sales

WITH car sales up in July by 105pc from July 2020 and 75pc from June 2021, government officials, who are over the...
13 Aug 2021

Pilot licensing exams

THE Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to outsource pilot licensing exams to a body in the UK is a welcome move...
12 Aug 2021

Crisis in the making

THE Supreme Court is the final court of appeal, seen as the ultimate bulwark against injustice in a country that...
PM’s Karachi visit
Updated 12 Aug 2021

The PTI-led federal govt should not ignore the Sindh administration and attempt to rule Karachi through fiats.
12 Aug 2021

Raging wildfires

AFTER centuries of neglect and abuse, the earth appears to have finally lost its cool with mankind. Ferocious fires...