England to play two T20s in Pakistan before Twenty20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday confirmed that the England cricket team will play two Twenty20 internationals in October on their first tour of the country since 2005.

“The England men's side will visit Pakistan in October for two Twenty20 internationals. Both matches will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October,” said the PCB release.

Eoin Morgan’s side, along with Heather Knight’s team, will arrive in Islamabad on Oct 9 and they will depart for Dubai on Oct 15 for the Twenty20 World Cup that will take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from Oct 17 to Nov 14.

England's women will also play three one-day internationals on October 17, 19 and 21 at the Rawalpindi stadium.

“We are delighted to welcome both the England men’s teams for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women’s team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time,” said PCB chief executive Wasim Khan.

New Zealand's cricket team will also tour Pakistan in September — their first after a gap of 18 years — one of many tours that will further restore Pakistan's image as a safe host for international matches.

The West Indies and Australia are also due to play in Pakistan in the next seven months. Pakistan became a no-go area for international teams after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

But a rapid improvement in security in recent years has gradually seen the return of international cricket, with Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and South Africa touring in the last six years.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005. In 2012 and 2015 Pakistan had to host England in the United Arab Emirates.